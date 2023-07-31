Photos: First Look at TWISTED TALES at The Cockpit

Twisted Tales runs August 25th and 26th.

Jul. 31, 2023

A group of thespians stumble upon an ominous book filled with grisly and gory tales. With stories we all know and love, from Red Riding Hood's gruesome tale, the weird and wonderful Alice in Wonderland to the Saga of the almighty Vikings... Will the thespians be bound to act as the book's puppets, destined for a life of performing but never truly free?

See photos of Twisted Tales at The Cockpit below!

Twisted Tales is a "visually stunning" Platform Theatre piece created by Box House Theatre Company. Flipping performance conformity on its head and introduces "boundary pushing theatre" where a cast of six regal actors are confined to the space of a gym mat whilst showcasing four folk tales which all end with a twist.

Platform Theatre - The practice in where there are 6 actors, no costumes, no set, no props, no set, no scenery, no digital assistance where every story is told within the confines of a single gym mat. Platform Theatre relies solely on the actor's arsenal of body and voice to create props, set, costume and sound to build the very world in which they tell their story.

Director Lewis Evans - " Our company ethos is 'By restricting the elements of theatre, you have no limitation of what you can create'. If you have no set, you can be anywhere in the world. If you have no costume, you can be any character you want. In a time where theatres are beginning to struggle financially, and theatre company's are being strained on their budgets, we are offering an inspiring brand new style that offers a new perspective on how to create theatre without having to spend a penny!"

