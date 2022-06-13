Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight

Pierre Marivaux's The False Servant, translated by Martin Crimp opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and runs until 23 July.

When a man thinks he can cynically take a rich woman's money and then run off with an even more lucrative potential fiancée, he'd best not tell the fiancée by mistake. Le Chevalier, a woman disguised as the son of an aristocrat, embarks on a plan that will expose the dark heart of this male power-play.

Paul Miller directs Uzair Bhatti, Will Brown, Julian Moore-Cook, Phoebe Pryce, Lizzy Watts and Silas Wyatt-Barke.