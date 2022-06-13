Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RATINGS Tony Awards Ratings Increase By 39% With 3.86 Million Viewers.

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight

Paul Miller directs Uzair Bhatti, Will Brown, Julian Moore-Cook, Phoebe Pryce, Lizzy Watts and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 13, 2022  

Pierre Marivaux's The False Servant, translated by Martin Crimp opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and runs until 23 July.

Get a first look at photos below!

When a man thinks he can cynically take a rich woman's money and then run off with an even more lucrative potential fiancée, he'd best not tell the fiancée by mistake. Le Chevalier, a woman disguised as the son of an aristocrat, embarks on a plan that will expose the dark heart of this male power-play.

Paul Miller directs Uzair Bhatti, Will Brown, Julian Moore-Cook, Phoebe Pryce, Lizzy Watts and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

Photo credit: The Other Richard

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Will Brown and Uzair Bhatti

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Lizzy Watts and Will Brown

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Will Brown and Julian Moore

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Phoebe Pryce and Lizzy Watts

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Phoebe Pryce and Lizzy Watts

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Silas Wyatt

Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Lizzy Watts





Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • City Theatre Honors Dr. Vernell Audrey Watson Lillie With Theatre Naming Recognition
  • Maria Caruso METAMORPHOSIS 'Outer-Burgh' Tour Announced
  • New Play Inspired By ICU Physicians Interviews and Hemingway, IN OUR TIME, to Be Presented This Month