Photos: First Look at THE FALSE SERVANT Opening at the Orange Tree Theatre Tonight
Paul Miller directs Uzair Bhatti, Will Brown, Julian Moore-Cook, Phoebe Pryce, Lizzy Watts and Silas Wyatt-Barke.
Pierre Marivaux's The False Servant, translated by Martin Crimp opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and runs until 23 July.
Get a first look at photos below!
When a man thinks he can cynically take a rich woman's money and then run off with an even more lucrative potential fiancée, he'd best not tell the fiancée by mistake. Le Chevalier, a woman disguised as the son of an aristocrat, embarks on a plan that will expose the dark heart of this male power-play.
Photo credit: The Other Richard
Will Brown and Uzair Bhatti
Lizzy Watts and Will Brown
Will Brown and Julian Moore
Phoebe Pryce and Lizzy Watts
Phoebe Pryce and Lizzy Watts
Silas Wyatt
Lizzy Watts