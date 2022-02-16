Photos: First Look at TELL ME STRAIGHT at Chiswick Playhouse

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production opens on 16 February, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 26 February 2022.

Feb. 16, 2022  

Following the success of its run at King's Head Theatre as part of their Queer Season in 2021, the full cast is announced for the return of Paul Bradshaw's Offie nominated play tell me straight in a new run at Chiswick Playhouse, reuniting original cast members Paul Bradshaw, George Greenland and Stephanie Levi-John.

Imogen Frances' production opens on 16 February, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 26 February 2022.

Best friend, Dani has heard it all before - Him, has had a long line of sexual conquests but they've all got one thing in common, they're straight. She thinks he needs to fix up and find 'a gay man, who actually likes gay men'.

But it seems straight men are like buses...

Box Office: www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk/02089956035

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Cast

Cast

Paul Bradshaw

Paul Bradshaw and George Greenland

Paul Bradshaw and George Greenland


