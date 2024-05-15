COCKFOSTERS Returns to London in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After three sold out runs in a year, London’s smash hit comedy Cockfosters will ride again this summer at The Turbine Theatre from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 31 August.

Cockfosters is a “screamingly funny” off-the-rails comedy about the London Underground, a brilliantly surreal take on the tube journey we’re all familiar with and love (subject to delays…) that will change the way you think about your commute forever.

Embarking at this station is Beth Lilly who has featured in The Play That Goes Wrong, Kit Loyd who was recently awarded Best Performance at British Comedy Guide Pro Talent Awards 2023, Natasha Vasandani who has written, directed and performed with NewsRevue at Edinburgh Fringe, and appeared in BBC's Steeltown Murders and Amy Bianchi, who is trading the dining cart of the immersive dining experience Live and Let Dine. Further casting to be announced in due course.

Writers Hamish Clayton and Tom Woffenden say, “We're thrilled to be bringing Cockfosters back to the Turbine in August, as the show continues to build up a head of steam. Having had tube-strikes threaten to derail our last run in January and getting a slap on the wrist from TFL for the show in September, we can’t imagine what train-shaped obstacle will come our way next. The show will be bigger, better and even more chaotic than ever and we can't wait to share it with thousands more Londoners for the ride of their lives!”

Strangers James and Tori meet on the Piccadilly Line at Heathrow and travel across London on a journey they'll never forget.



1 Tube Carriage. 38 Stops. No Refunds.

Written by Tom Woffenden and Hamish Clayton (also director), Cockfosters has set design by Gareth Rowntree and David Shields with lighting design by Ben Sayers and original songs by Rich Longdon and Tom Woffenden.

So, top up your Oyster, mind the gap and hop aboard the tube trip of a lifetime to Cockfosters. Ever been?

Cockfosters is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

