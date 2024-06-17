Photos: First Look at SOME DEMON at the Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from Some Demon at the Arcola Theatre which opens tonight. Check out the photos below!

Sam’s eighteen and her life’s about to start. Zoe’s forty-something and hers never did. They don’t have much in common. Just a love of 80s' new wave, and an illness that wants them dead.

Thrown together in an eating disorder unit, their most intimate secrets exposed, they form a complicated bond. When another patient turns the ward into chaos, they face questions that dictate their survival. Most of all: how to navigate an institution that keeps you safe inside but unable to cope outside?

The production opens at the Arcola Theatre on 17 June, with previews from 14 June, and runs until 6 July, before a run at Bristol Old Vic from 9 to 13 July.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

