Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre

Oldham Coliseum Theatre has released production images for their production of Road, Jim Cartwright's (Rise and Voice of Little Voice) powerful game changing snapshot of Lancashire life during Thatcher's England in the 80s.

The images feature Richard J Fletcher (Much Ado About Nothing, Northern Broadsides and various pantomimes at Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Scullery; Paula Lane (Kylie Platt in Coronation Street) as Lane/Brenda/Marion/Valerie; Will Travis (Mr Squires in This is England 86, 88 & 90, Channel 4 as well appearing as Dick Lampard in Where the Heart is and Neil Beckett in Coronation Street, both ITV) as Professor/Jerry/Eddie's dad; John Askew (Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Out of Joint and Turkey, Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Joey/Eddie/Soldier; Zoe Iqbal (The Importance of Being Earnest, Dukes Theatre and Lawrence Batley Theatre) as Louise; Shaban Dar (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides & tour) as Skin Lad/Barry/Louise's brother; Alyce Liburd (Now is Good, Storyhouse, Chester and Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Clare/Carol/Chantal/Linda, Kofi Dennis (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) as Bisto/Blowpipe/Curt; and Claire Storey (Adrian Mole The Musical, Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch and The Railway Children, Hull Truck Theatre) as Molly/Helen/Dor.

Lancashire playwright Jim Cartwright's debut play mixes humour and pathos to portray an all-too-relevant tale of deprivation and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit. Road first premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 1986 and staged there again in 2017. In 1988 it was produced at the Lincoln Centre in New York featuring in its cast Kevin Bacon and Joan Cusack.

Directed by Gitika Buttoo (Love N Stuff, Oldham Coliseum, The Jungle Book at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, and staff director on The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre) Road runs until 1 October.

For more information on Road please visit www.coliseum.org.uk

Photo Credit: Chris Payne