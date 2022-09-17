Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre

 Road runs until 1 October.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 17, 2022  

Oldham Coliseum Theatre has released production images for their production of Road, Jim Cartwright's (Rise and Voice of Little Voice) powerful game changing snapshot of Lancashire life during Thatcher's England in the 80s.

Check out a first look at the production photos below.

The images feature Richard J Fletcher (Much Ado About Nothing, Northern Broadsides and various pantomimes at Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Scullery; Paula Lane (Kylie Platt in Coronation Street) as Lane/Brenda/Marion/Valerie; Will Travis (Mr Squires in This is England 86, 88 & 90, Channel 4 as well appearing as Dick Lampard in Where the Heart is and Neil Beckett in Coronation Street, both ITV) as Professor/Jerry/Eddie's dad; John Askew (Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Out of Joint and Turkey, Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Joey/Eddie/Soldier; Zoe Iqbal (The Importance of Being Earnest, Dukes Theatre and Lawrence Batley Theatre) as Louise; Shaban Dar (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides & tour) as Skin Lad/Barry/Louise's brother; Alyce Liburd (Now is Good, Storyhouse, Chester and Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, Oldham Coliseum Theatre) as Clare/Carol/Chantal/Linda, Kofi Dennis (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) as Bisto/Blowpipe/Curt; and Claire Storey (Adrian Mole The Musical, Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch and The Railway Children, Hull Truck Theatre) as Molly/Helen/Dor.

Lancashire playwright Jim Cartwright's debut play mixes humour and pathos to portray an all-too-relevant tale of deprivation and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit. Road first premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 1986 and staged there again in 2017. In 1988 it was produced at the Lincoln Centre in New York featuring in its cast Kevin Bacon and Joan Cusack.

Directed by Gitika Buttoo (Love N Stuff, Oldham Coliseum, The Jungle Book at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, and staff director on The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre) Road runs until 1 October.

For more information on Road please visit www.coliseum.org.uk

Photo Credit: Chris Payne

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Alyce Liburd

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Alyce Liburd and Paula Lane

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Alyce Liburd, Zoe Iqbal, Will Travis, Shaban Dar, John Askew, Paula Lane, Kofi Dennis

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Claire Storey

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
John Askew

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
John Askew and Kofi Dennis

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Kofi Dennis

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Paula Lane

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Richard J. Fletcher

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Richard J. Fletcher

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Shaban Dar

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Will Travis

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Zoe Iqbal

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Zoe Iqbal, Kofi Dennis, Claire Storey

Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Zoe Iqbal, Kofi Dennis, Claire Storey, Richard J. Fletcher


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At IN THIS SMOKING CHAOS As Part Of The Blueprint Festival At Queen's Theatre HornchurchPhotos: First Look At IN THIS SMOKING CHAOS As Part Of The Blueprint Festival At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
September 16, 2022

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released the first production photos of In This Smoking Chaos, the show continues from Wednesday 21 September to Saturday 24 September as part of the Theatre’s Blueprint Festival.
The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in OctoberThe Stables Theatre and Art Gallery to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in October
September 16, 2022

An exciting new production of Edward Albee’s classic play opens at The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery on Oct 28, 2022. Presented in the round, a first for The Stables Theatre, director Hugo Trebels and the cast invite you to experience this play in an intimate setting.
Betti & Bruce to Make UK Debut With BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN THE UK!Betti & Bruce to Make UK Debut With BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN THE UK!
September 16, 2022

Fresh off the heels of touring the US and Ireland, the Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce, are making their United Kingdom debut from 23 September through 19 October in their musical comedy cabaret: Betti & Bruce: Trapped in the UK!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Tobacco Factory Theatres' REVEALEDPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Tobacco Factory Theatres' REVEALED
September 16, 2022

The cast for Tobacco Factory Theatres’ world premiere production of REVEALED have reached the final week of rehearsals before previews begin on Thursday 22 September.  Check out new photos below!
GUZ KHAN: LIVE Comes to London's Harold Pinter Theatre Next WeekGUZ KHAN: LIVE Comes to London's Harold Pinter Theatre Next Week
September 16, 2022

Coventry's finest and BAFTA nominated comedian Guz Khan is preparing to hit London's West End this September with a brand-new live stand-up show his first since 2019. Guz will be taking in 3 nights at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from 21st – 23rd September 2022.