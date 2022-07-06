Photos: First Look at REDEMPTION at The Big House

REDEMPTION, a play with music by James Meteyard and The Last Skeptik, will return to The Big House in their Islington venue, as part of their 10th anniversary celebrations - from Thursday 30th June to Saturday 13th August, with press night on Tuesday 5th July.

Check out all new photos below!

Redemption follows explosive Maz and her truth-telling bars as she rails at the world and runs from a life in care. Redemption explores themes of grief, trauma, family and forgiveness.

Twenty-four-year-old Renaya Dennis will reprise her Off West End Award-nominated performance in the leading role of Maz. As a young girl that continuously ran away and who was documented in the press as a '14 year old missing teenager', she was drawn to the character of Maz, having shared a similar story and relating to the theme of rejection.

Directed by Maggie Norris (Artistic Director of The Big House), with text and lyrics by James Meteyard and music by The Last Skeptik (internationally acclaimed DJ, producer and composer, behind the score of critically acclaimed play Superhoe at the Royal Court Theatre), this production brings together an incredible team of artists with young performers for a show that will share the company's ethos of making high-quality artistic work with a social impact.

The full cast for the new production are: Dymond Allen, Elizabeth Rochester, James Atwell, Jermaine Freeman, Renaya Dennis, Shaquille Jack, Tajah Workman, Taurean Steele and Tezlym Senior Sakutu.