Photos: First Look at JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Center

All new production photos have been released for Journey of a Refugee at Stanley Arts Center.

Dealing with complex and difficult stories about displacement and what it means to be a refugee in a simple and hopeful way, this promenade production is made by children's theatre experts Theatre-Rites for audiences of ages 8+. Audiences young and old can experience true stories told through a beautiful blend of puppetry and performance and immerse themselves in the world around them. Interactive segments allow the audience to experience the journey in a lively but meaningful way, responding to Stevenson’s The Speaker.

With a cast including professional musician/performer and refugee from Sudan Mohamed Sarrar, Croydon-based professional performer and refugee from Ethiopia Adi Detemo, Kassichana Okene-Jameson and Vivian Triantafyllopoulou, the production promenades through multiple spaces within Stanley Arts Centre, giving the audience a playful and important insight into the complicated spiral of UK bureaucracy that asylum seekers face.

