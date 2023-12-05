Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre

The production runs until Saturday 30th December 2023.

Reading Rep Theatre has released production photos for their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which runs in repertory with Potted Panto this Winter.

Check out the photos below! 

The new production of Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation of the classic 1946 movie It’s A Wonderful Life, runs until Saturday 30th December 2023.

The repertory company comprises of Mark Desebrock (Hedda Gabler – Reading Rep, Hamlet – Almeida West End), Eugene Evans (Peter Pan – Reading Rep, Romeo 7 Juliet – Lyric Theatre), Orla O’Sullivan (War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and We’ll Catch Stardust Yes We Will - The Vaults) and Charlotte Warner (A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night’s Dream– Reading Rep). Three of the cast return to the theatre having performed in productions during Reading Rep’s tenth anniversary season last year. 

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Orla O'Sullivan

Mark Desebrock and Orla O'Sullivan

Eugene Evans

Orla O'Sullivan and Mark Desebrock

Orla O'Sullivan

Charlotte Warner

Mark Desebrock

Cast

Cast

Cast




Recommended For You