Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre

The production runs until Saturday 30th December 2023.
POPULAR
Reading Rep Theatre has released production photos for their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which runs in repertory with Potted Panto this Winter.
Check out the photos below!
The new production of Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation of the classic 1946 movie It’s A Wonderful Life, runs until Saturday 30th December 2023.
The repertory company comprises of Mark Desebrock (Hedda Gabler – Reading Rep, Hamlet – Almeida West End), Eugene Evans (Peter Pan – Reading Rep, Romeo 7 Juliet – Lyric Theatre), Orla O’Sullivan (War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and We’ll Catch Stardust Yes We Will - The Vaults) and Charlotte Warner (A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night’s Dream– Reading Rep). Three of the cast return to the theatre having performed in productions during Reading Rep’s tenth anniversary season last year.
Photo Credit: Harry Elletson
Orla O'Sullivan
Mark Desebrock and Orla O'Sullivan
Eugene Evans
Orla O'Sullivan and Mark Desebrock
Orla O'Sullivan
Charlotte Warner
Mark Desebrock
Cast
Cast
Cast
Videos
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
|Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
|Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
|Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
|The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
|10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
|The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
|Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You