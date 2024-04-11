Photos: First Look At Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At Leeds Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse have released first look photos of the new production of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein to the Dukes in Lancaster from 24th - 27th April.

This bold multimedia exploration of the timeless tale delves into the novel’s themes of fear and anxiety, posing the question ‘what is it to be human?’.

The images show Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; and Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre) playing all the roles across parallel narratives, threading together the story of Frankenstein in the late 1700s with a contemporary conversation between a young couple who discover they are expecting a child and are fearful of what it means to bring life into the world.

The full creative team includes: Set and Costume Designer Hayley Grindle (Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse – returning in March; Oliver Twist, Leeds Playhouse, Ramps on the Moon & UK tour; As You Like It, Queens Theatre Hornchurch & National Theatre); Video Associate Davi Callanan (Macbeth, imitating the dog); Lighting Designer Andrew Crofts (Night of The Living Dead™ – Remix; Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse and imitating the dog); Composer & Sound Designer James Hamilton (Macbeth, imitating the dog; Cinema Inferno, imitating the dog and Maison Margiela); Video System Designer Alan Cox (Night of The Living Dead™ – Remix, imitating the dog); Co-Sound Designer and Technical Lead on Tour Rory Howson; Choreographer Casper Dillen; Company Stage Manager Anja Bryan-Smith; and Casting Director Ellie Collyer-Bristow.