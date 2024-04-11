Photos: First Look At ARTIFICIALLY YOURS At Riverside Studios

This gripping, dark-comedy explores the hilarious and disturbing consequences of our society’s increasing trust in Artificial Intelligence.
Three couples allow an AI relationship therapy device into their homes in the hopes it can solve the pettiest of arguments and help them grapple the most complex, human issues. Divorce, jealousy, shenanigans, could AI be the key to domestic bliss?
Cast features Leslie Ash, Paul Giddings, Ella Jarvis, Jake Mavis, Destiny Mayers, Katherine Moran, and Aaron Thakar.
Photo Credit: Andrew Fosker
Leslie Ash, Jake Mavis
Destiny Mayers, Aaron Thakar
Leslie Ash, Paul Giddings
Ella Jarvis, Jake Mavis
Aaron Thakar, Ella Jarvis
