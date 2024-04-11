Photos: First Look At ARTIFICIALLY YOURS At Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of the world premiere of Artificially Yours by Aaron Thakar and directed by Hannah McLeod, opening tonight at Riverside Studios.

This gripping, dark-comedy explores the hilarious and disturbing consequences of our society’s increasing trust in Artificial Intelligence.

Three couples allow an AI relationship therapy device into their homes in the hopes it can solve the pettiest of arguments and help them grapple the most complex, human issues. Divorce, jealousy, shenanigans, could AI be the key to domestic bliss?

Cast features Leslie Ash, Paul Giddings, Ella Jarvis, Jake Mavis, Destiny Mayers, Katherine Moran, and Aaron Thakar.

Photo Credit: Andrew Fosker