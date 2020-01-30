Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for the UK Tour of SEEDS

The cast of Seeds is currently preparing for their tour of the UK.

Take a look at photos below!

On Michael Thomas' birthday, his cake sits in his mother's living room, its candles burning undisturbed. Jackie wants to clear her conscience, while Evelyn's got a big speech to deliver on the 15th anniversary of Michael's fatal stabbing. Are some things better left unsaid? This compelling piece is about motherhood, loss and what is left after the worst happens.

Sensitively written by Mel Pennant and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Typical, Soho Theatre), seeds looks to tell the, often unexplored, stories of those who fight to keep their children safe from the world in which they grow up. According to figures released in October 2019, knife crime offences in England and Wales have reached a record high. Hate crimes have more than doubled over a seven-year period; racial hate crimes make up more than three-quarters of offences.

Photo Credit: Wasi Daniju

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Judith Jacob

Penny Layden

Judith Jacob

Penny Layden

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Judith Jacob

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Anastasia Osei-Kuffour

Penny Layden and Judith Jacob

Penny Layden





