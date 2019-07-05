Photo Flash: Inside The Opening Night Party of THE COLOR PURPLE at Leicester Curve

Leicester's Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's production of Tony Award-winning Broadway production The Color Purple opened last night at Curve. The show will play there until 13 July, and then at Birmingham Hippodrome 16-30 July.

The cast features T'Shan Williams at Celie, Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

Directed by Tinuke Craig, The Color Purple is filled with a soul-raising musical score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The landmark musical, from Alice Walker's Pulitzer prize-winning novel, classic hit film and Tony Award-winning production on Broadway, follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 19th century southern America.

