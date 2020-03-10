Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT at the Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard Theatre's production of The Effect is currently in rehearsals! The Effect is written by award-winning writer Lucy Prebble (A Very Expensive Poison, ENRON, The Sugar Syndrome, Succession and Secret Diary of a Call Girl) and directed by Anthony Neilson (The Tell-Tale Heart, The Prudes and Unreachable). Eric Kofi Abrefa plays Tristan Frey, Christine Entwisle will play Lorna James, Tim McMullan will play Toby Sealey and Kate O'Flynn will play Connie Hall.

See rehearsal photos below!

Winner of the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play when it opened at the National Theatre in 2012, The Effect places modern medicine under the microscope, examining the fallout from a collision between love and science. Connie and Tristan meet; symptoms develop. Racing hearts. Lost appetites. Erratic emotions. Is this the frenzy of falling in love, or simply side effects from the new antidepressant drug they're testing? Addiction comes hard and fast. But have the clinicians running the trial lost control?

The Effect will play at the Boulevard Theatre from March 19 to May 30.





