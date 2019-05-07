Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For WIFE at the Kiln Theatre

Celebrating one year since the re-launch as Kiln Theatre, Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today announces the full cast for Samuel Adamson's Wife. Rubasingham directs Richard Cant (Peter/Ivar at 58/Landlord), Karen Fishwick (Daisy/Clare), Pamela Hardman (Character Actress /Marjorie/Embassy Assistant), Joshua James (Robert/Finn/Ivar at 28), Calam Lynch (Eric/Cas) and Sirine Saba (Suzannah). The production opens on 4 June, with previews from 30 May, and runs until 6 July, coinciding with London's Pride parade.

'Nora slammed the door on a broken, obsolete system for us, and now a hundred years later we have this free, independent union.'

1959. 1988. 2019. 2042. Four couples intersect with a production of Ibsen's A Doll's House. When it comes to identity, gender and unrequited love, how do societal expectations and pressures change over time?

Samuel Adamson maps a constellation of four queer stories within four generations in one family. The world première of this captivating study of sexuality across the ages is directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham.

Artistic director of Kiln Theatre and director of Wife, Indhu Rubasingham said today, "I am very proud that Wife is receiving its world première at Kiln Theatre. The play explores the changes within the institution of marriage, from the 1950s to today to an imaginative future, and we are excited to ignite discussion around queer identities and the boxes society tries to put us in."

Writer Samuel Adamson added, "I'm delighted that the world première of Wife is taking place at the Kiln, and that Indhu Rubasingham is directing the play. It's a particular honour to be a part of the opening season of the beautifully refurbished theatre, which is such a welcoming space for communities - local, national and international - to come and share stories."





