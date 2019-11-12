Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For WEST SIDE STORY at Curve (Leicester)

Curve's production of the timeless Broadway musical West Side Story will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster. Ellen Kane, who is currently working on the Universal/Working Title film of Cats and whose previous work includes RSC's Matilda the Musical, as well as co-choreography of the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Groundhog Day, will be creating new choreography for the production.

Set in New York City's West Side in 2917 in the midst of gang rivalry and racial tensions, love at first sight strikes between Tony, a founding member of the White-American Jets and Maria, the sister of Bernardo, leader of the Puerto Rican Sharks. In the face of danger, the two young lovers continue to meet in secret.

Inspired by Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet and with a timeless score including 'Tonight', 'America' and 'I Feel Pretty', West Side Story represents one of the greatest musicals of all time, filled with romance, charm, aggression and heartbreak.

