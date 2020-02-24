Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For CORIOLANUS at Sheffield Theatres

Robert Hastie's new production of Coriolanus follows his critically acclaimed production of Julius Caesar. The production runs from 6 March to 28 March with a Press Night on 10 March.

The full cast includes Tom Bateman, Hermon Berhane, Mudassar Dar, Stella Gonet, Esther McAuley, Remmie Milner, Theo Ogundipe, Louis J Rhone, Eddie-Joe Robinson, Kate Rutter, Malcolm Sinclair, Katy Stephens, Ben Wiggins and Alex Young. The company is completed by members of Sheffield People's Theatre, Sheffield Theatres' intergenerational theatre company.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



