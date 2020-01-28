Photo Flash: First Look at THE SUGAR SYNDROME at the Orange Tree Theatre

Ali Barouti, Alexandra Gilbreath, John Hollingworth and Jessica Rhodes will appear in the first major London revival of Lucy Prebble's debut play THE SUGAR SYNDROME, directed by Oscar Toeman, runner up for the JMK Award 2019 with designer Rebecca Brower.

Director Oscar Toeman

Designer Rebecca Brower

Lighting Designer Elliot Griggs

Sound Designer & Composer Daniel Balfour

Movement Director Chi-San Howard

Casting Sophie Parrott CDG & Sarah Murray

Dani is 17. She's looking to meet someone honest and direct. What she finds is a man twice her age who thinks she's an 11-year-old boy.

The first major revival of Lucy Prebble's debut play: a devastatingly and disturbingly funny exploration of an unlikely friendship, our desire to connect, and the limits of empathy. Prebble's work includes A Very Expensive Poison (The Old Vic), The Effect (National Theatre) and ENRON (Headlong/Chichester Festival Theatre/Royal Court Theatre/West End/Broadhurst Theatre) on stage and the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Succession and Secret Diary of a Call Girl on screen. She is also shooting a brand new TV series starring Billie Piper called I Hate Suzie, which she has written and co-created, to be aired in 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You