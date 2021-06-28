Photos: First Look at DORIAN Starring Bart Lambert and More

Rising star and Offie Award-winning actor Bart Lambert (Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story) will take on the titular role in the new edgy musical adaptation, Dorian A Rock Musical. Following the success of Gatsby A Musical, filmed and streamed at Cadogan Hall, Ruby in the Dust will present their brand new production, reenergising Oscar Wilde's classic text for a modern audience. The digital glam rock musical will be made available to stream online for a limited run from Friday 16th July to Thursday 12th August.

Check out production shots below!

The cast includes John Addison (The Life, Southwark Playhouse; A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre), Fia Houston-Hamilton (Mamma Mia!, UK Tour; Wolf of Wall Street, Immersive London), Robert Grose (Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre; EastEnders, BBC), Lewis Rae (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regents Park Open Air Theatre; Mame, Hope Mill Theatre), Johanna Stanton (The Rocky Horror Show, No. 1 UK Tour; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Apollo Theatre), Sophie Jugé (Coppelia, Birmingham Royal Ballet; Good Omens, BBC) and Tristan Pegg (The Merry Wives of Windsor, RSC; The Shape of the Impossible, National Theatre).

A rock star, trapped in eternal adolescence, wants to change the course of his life and discover love. But, can you find love if you've sold your soul to the Devil? Whilst sitting for the eccentric society painter, Basil Hallward, Dorian is discovered by the influential Lord Henry and is soon under the spell of this dangerous, charismatic music impresario. Dorian, the secret child of love and death, is suddenly thrust into a confusing world where love dare not speak its name.

Bart Lambert comments, I'm so excited to be part of this project, it's always a pleasure to shed a new light on a classic story, and the evocative world of Dorian Gray is the most pleasurable of them all. After the year we've had I think we can all do with a bit of Rock and Roll right now!

Although The Picture of Dorian Gray was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, its themes of vanity, mortality, and corruption still resonate. The show began life as a reading at Cafe Royal, in the very room where Oscar Wilde used to stage his own readings. Its run at the Other Palace was cancelled just two days before opening night as the pandemic forced the first lockdown in March 2020. Now, filmed at a secret location in the heart of the West End, it will be brought to audiences online.

https://www.stream.theatre/season/127