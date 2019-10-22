Photo Flash: First Look at AFTERGLOW at Waterloo East Theatre

'Afterglow', by S. Asher Gelman, will run at Waterloo East Theatre, Brad Street, London, SE1 from Thursday 17 October to Sunday 24 November.

Creative team: Director Steven Kunis, Original Director Tom O'Brien, Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd, Lighting Designer David Howe, Sound Designer Joel Price, Movement Director Lee Crowley, Casting Director Anne Vosser, General Management David Adkin Limited

Produced by Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.

Afterglow "a steamy stripped-down look at gay intimacy' (Huffington Post) premiered in the UK at Southwark Playhouse where it was seen by over 8,000 people. In New York, its multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, sold 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You