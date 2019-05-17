Photo Flash: ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS Comes to the Union Theatre

ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS opens at the Union Theatre tonight and runs until Saturday 8th June. The production is being produced in support of the Make A Difference Trust (MAD Trust) to help raise funds in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Originally titled "The Quilt", this beautiful song cycle with lyrics and book by Bill Russell and music by Janet Hood, was inspired by the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, conceived in 1985 in San Francisco to commemorate the lives lost in the AIDS pandemic. Other influences include Edgar Lee Master's 'Spoon River Anthology'.



This stirring, commemorative work is a patchwork of monologues and stories of life, love, and legacies; a fitting tribute to those we have lost to the virus. Janet Hood's beautiful score and Bill Russell's heart-breaking words give us a real glimpse into the sadness and horror that unfurled during the 1980s, and subsequently, the fight and community support that grew from it. Filled with love, laughter, and longing, Elegies is first and foremost an awakening of hope and a celebration of life.



Director Bryan Hodgson is bringing these wonderful stories of heroes to life with an extraordinary cast and creative team. The show is a collection of monologues presented in free verse with beautiful and eclectic songs subtly linking them together.



Songs include: My Brother Lived In San Francisco; And The Rain Keeps Falling Down; Celebrate; I Don't Know How To Help You; Spend It While You Can; Learning To Let Go; I'm Holding On To You, and I Don't Do That Anymore.



The piece was originally produced in 1989 at The Ohio Theatre in New York under its new title. In 1992, it was produced at The King's Head Theatre in London and the following year it transferred to the Criterion Theatre. There have been several productions of the show since it opened, including a special one-off performance at the Criterion Theatre in London to raise money for the Make A Difference Trust (MAD Trust). The Union Theatre is delighted to host this wonderful new interpretation to raise funds in the continued fight against HIV and AIDS.

CAST: Fraser Leigh Green; Michiel Janssens; Marcus Ayton; Calum Gulvin; Aidan Harkins; Chris Cahill; Althea Burey; Jackie Pulford; Jade Marvin; Charlie McCullagh; Ailsa Davidson; Jade Chaston; Rhys Taylor; Paige Fenlon; Kristine Kruse; Matthew Grove.

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatricals Company

Photo Credit: Mark Senior PR



Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Photo credit: Mark Senior PR





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You