Peckham Fringe Festival Returns for 2024 in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning for a third year, Peckham Fringe is back for 2024! This performing arts festival will take place at Theatre Peckham, showcasing a lineup of over 20 outstanding artists and creatives from the local London community. With groundbreaking emerging writers, moving new musicals, clowning and spoken word, it’s the festival for everyone.

This is the first time that the festival has expanded beyond the Theatre Peckham building, truly embracing the local community and surrounding spaces. Peckham Fringe’s programme has been co-coordinated by Theatre Peckham’s Ambassadors and strives to provide local artists with a place to pioneer their work in a safe and supportive environment. Their Ambassadors are made up of local artists, creatives and members of the Peckham community, ensuring the festival is truly representative and centred around the voices and stories of the community. The festival will showcase a high number of women writers, global majority voices and neurodiverse stories, alongside an exciting scratch night taking place at the Golden Goose pub.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday 1st May is Dominique Davis (Dave’s Disabled Comedian’s Showcase 2023, UKTV) otherwise known as ‘Variety D’ with her hilarious new work in progress Variety D: Misunderstood in the Hood. Funny man and winner of the Laftas Rising Star Award, Jason Patterson will present an hour of hilarious nail-biting stand up with PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE, as he shares his experience of being stopped by police and his wild night in a prison themed cocktail bar!

Celebrated for its triumphant sold-out debut at A Pinch of Vault earlier this year, and winners of VAULT Festivals Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award, Last Goal Wins is a gripping production following five men trying out for the Nigerian National team. It asks why do African players not represent their native country in sports? Also fresh from Pinch of Vault is Mandem, that follows three best friends on their adventures of boyhood and the trials and tribulations of becoming men.

Theatre Peckham strive to pioneer women’s voices across the arts; Run Black Girl Run is a heartfelt and fast-paced production considering why we move and what moves us. The Windrush Warriors, a dramatic comedy curated to raise awareness about the Windrush scandal, is based on true events and explores female experiences.

Through heated debates, wardrobe mishaps and affirmations, Best Fit candidly explores beauty standards and the pressure to fit in. VEYIL also explores societal beauty standards and the concept of obsession, through pop culture, well-known myths, religion and folklore. Is there work on Mars? will propose a comedic yet unsettling exploration into neurodiversity and diaspora in a dystopian future of space colonisation, as a neurodiverse Chinese woman struggles to pass SpaceX’s Mars Immigration Test. Time Fly's is an exciting new production that shares a nostalgic look at the 90s following three friends as they reflect on their memories of growing up in South East London.

From poetry, pamphlets and podcasts, Two Brown Owls: The Poet Duo will apply performance poetry as a vehicle of expression. Immersing audiences in examining joy in times of grief, No, but ... Where are you really from? will share an insight into a series of seven spoken word poems that explores race, identity and home and Theatre Peckham’s Rep Company will present a monologue showcase, The Power of One: Monologue Showcase.Blending theatre and spoken word, Love Something is a meta poetry-play in which audiences will co-curate the lead performer’s emotional journey after a breakup as they work through emotions of loneliness and self-acceptance.

Continuing to navigate and explore the complexities of romance, Rain in the serenade is a captivating musical of cultural clashes and romanticism in Peckham. Showcasing a heartwarming odyssey through dreams, Miracle the Musical uses a sensational score to delve into self-discovery, and the power of healing on a magical path of empowerment.

Presenting a gripping look at the education system, the concept of ‘failure’ and Northern masculinity, Barrier to Entry follows a young Scouse lad about to sit his Maths GCSE. Brother's Keeper will weave through vibrant memories of black boy joy from childhood to adulthood, as audiences celebrate this profound tale of love, loss and strength through the lens of a younger brother. Audiences can expect to saddle up for a wild cowboy clown romp in BANGTAIL which shares the story of a man in search of his manhood, as he embarks on a journey from the desert to the desk.

Having trained at École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq, forming Theatre Amok whilst studying, The VOID is a comedy show about meditation and spiritual enlightenment. This light-hearted and experimental show will use Buffon and clowning. Blending the boundaries of traditional children’s storytelling, Storytropolis: Into the Story-Verse will take children on a creative journey of fun and freedom as they craft their own stories on stage.

Theatre Peckham Ambassadors comment, Curating this year's festival has been an

inspiration. The innovation and creativity coming from the programmed artists is revelatory and we can't wait to watch these wonderful shows come to life on stage.

Suzann McLean MBE CEO/Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham comments, Our annual Peckham Fringe festival is a testament to the power of community and creativity. Our Ambassadors have curated a lineup that showcases the diverse voices and stories of our community. I invite everyone to join us in this inclusive and dynamic celebration of the arts.

Peckham Fringe’s Project Producer and Programmer Vikesh Godhwani comments, Peckham Fringe’s Projects Producer/Programmer Vikesh Godhwani comments, Peckham Fringe continues to break barriers for underrepresented artists in a really difficult time for making theatre. The variety of our programme is representative of our rich cultural landscape, with work that is both formally inventive and tackles subject matter that is incredibly timely.



