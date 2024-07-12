Paula Hawkins' Psychological Thriller THE GIRL ON THE TRIN Returns To Brighton Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions has announced a new UK tour of the smash-hit Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train. The gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins opens at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 3 June and plays until Saturday 7 June 2025.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, who have adapted The Girl on the Train for the stage add: “Since opening in the UK in 2018, The Girl on the Train has been performed around the world, and we're thrilled that Loveday Ingram's powerful and stylish production is coming back in a UK wide tour.”

The international phenomenon - which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and inspired the Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt - enjoyed a box-office record-breaking theatrical tour in 2019.

Produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions, the Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train is written by Paula Hawkins, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and is directed by Loveday Ingram.

Full casting to be announced.

The Girl on the Train plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 June 2025. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

