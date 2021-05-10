Paul Taylor-Mills and The Turbine Theatre Present Rally Fest - A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Voices & Stories

Paul Taylor-Mills and The Turbine Theatre present Rally Fest - a celebration of LGBTQ+ voices and stories, opening at the Battersea based theatre from 6-13 June 2021.

The festival, which includes 12 shows, sets out to promote allyship within the creative industries and encourage artists to take up space with LGBTQ+ work. Rally Fest aims to promote ways in which recognising the craft of under-represented voices can make society a richer, more cohesive and dynamic place to live. The festival will feature both new work and re-energised classics that mark important moments of our history.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre, said, "The opportunity to mount a festival of new work from under-represented voices has been an ambition of mine for some time. Over the last year we've had a huge amount of time to reflect about our practice, to think about the kind of work we want to create, encouraging artists to tell the stories of today. My hope is that #RallyFest provides us with a platform to do this, as well as allowing us to look back on some seminal moments in LBGTQ+ theatre.

During the curation of the festival, I've come across artists who I didn't previously know existed, and have learned a huge amount about what is and isn't out there for under-represented theatre-makers.

We hope the festival allows for conversation and for change. I believe so strongly in the power of theatre to unite people and to educate and to learn, including myself. I look forward to sharing our varied programme with our loyal audience and can't wait to re-open our doors on 17 May."

Ticket Price: Â£12.00. All events take place Live @ The Turbine Theatre under socially distanced seating restrictions. Contact ticketing@thetheatrecafe.co.uk for any ticketing enquiries. Tickets are sold in bubbles of 1, 2 or 3 seats, separated by perspex screens.