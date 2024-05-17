EMBER AND THE VIXENS Comes to Phoenix Arts Club in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ember Travixen will be bringing her hugely popular 'Ember & the Vixens' cabaret to the gorgeous Phoenix Arts Club to celebrate the start of summer break (and summer heat) on Wednesday 24th July.

Selina Helliwell's lavish show, which has been enchanting Manchester audiences for the past two years, is finally going to be making its magic in London.

On Wednesday 24th July at 7:30PM, be prepared to be mesmerised by the Vixens in the beautiful cabaret den that is the Phoenix Arts Club. Featuring singers, showgirls, spoken word performers and circus entertainers, this show is bound to entertain, empower and dazzle you; in the most delicious way possible!

Helliwell's cabarets have had a string of sell-out shows including an International Women's Day special, 'Valentine's Vixens' events, 'exquisite entertainment' takeovers of the Manchester Art Gallery, and their Halloween Show 'Creepy Cabaret'.

But summer will bring forth an especially sizzling hot variety of one of Ember Travixens shows, especially for London.

As usual for Helliwell's cabarets, Selina's own burlesque alter-ego Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music and circus worlds.

Expect mesmerising music, sensual burlesque, hypnotising circus and powerful poetry - as well as moments of laugh out loud comedy too. Ember Travixen invites you to join her for a fun-filled evening of liberation, empowerment and first-class entertainment.

Join the Vixens 'Live in London' on Wednesday 24th July 2024 - doors open at 7:00PM, and the show will start at 7:30PM.

Comments