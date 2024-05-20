Marisha Wallace Comes To London's Adelphi Theatre For Her Biggest Ever Solo Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End and Broadway sensation Marisha Wallace is returning to London's Adelphi Theatre for her biggest ever headline show.

The musical powerhouse and two-time Olivier Award nominee will take to the stage at the legendary West End theatre on Tuesday March 11, 2025.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (May 24) via cuffeandtaylor.com

Of course, Marisha - who will be joined on stage on the night by a number of special guests - is no stranger to the Adelphi Theatre.

She won rave reviews, award nominations and nightly standing ovations at the historic venue when she starred as Becky in the original UK cast of the smash hit Waitress.

Marisha said: "I am beyond excited to announce I will be returning to one of my favourite places for my biggest ever solo show.

"My time in Waitress at the Adelphi, back in 2019 and 2020, is undoubtedly one of my career highlights. My memories of those wonderful shows are some of my most cherished, so to return to this beautiful and historic West End theatre with my own show is incredibly special.

"Some very good friends will be joining me on stage for what will be an amazing night so I really cannot wait for this and I hope you can all come and join me!"

Marisha Wallace is quite simply a musical force of nature.

UK audiences have taken this incredible talent to their hearts ever since the girl who grew up on a North Carolina farm arrived in the West End to take on the iconic role of Effie White in Dreamgirls.

It was a life-changing moment for everyone and one which saw Marisha quickly become a bona fide national treasure.

After a sensational run in Waitress, Marisha took on such roles as Motormouth Maybelle in the London Coliseum production of Hairspray, opposite Michael Ball. She then won outstanding reviews as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic - a performance which garnered her first Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

In March 2023, Marisha began playing Miss Adelaide in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre for which she received her second Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Away from the West End, Marisha is a well-known face on our TV screens - from singing for Royalty at The Royal Variety Performance - to standout moments on Strictly Come Dancing, BBC's Festival of Remembrance and starring as Marsha in Netflix's Feel Good.

She most recently entertained the nation as a housemate in ITV's Celebrity Big Brother.

Marisha won widespread acclaim for her two studio albums Soul Holiday and Tomorrow, which included the uplifting title track that became a viral sensation and national radio hit.

Tomorrow, which was named BBC Radio 2 Album of the Week on its release, included the barnstorming radio hit 'Before I Go' alongside such classics as 'Purple Rain', 'Climb Every Mountain' and 'The Show Must Go On'.

Marisha's now legendary solo shows, which have seen her play to packed theatres and massive festival crowds across UK, are truly unforgettable occasions.

The shows are an electrifying mix of West End classics Marisha has made her own - from And I Am Telling You, I Didn't Plan It, Can't Say No to Take Back Your Mink - and a stunning collection of songs that have inspired and shaped a unique musical journey that transcends genres and styles.

Looking ahead to her Adelphi Theatre show, Marisha added: "The show will be packed with all the songs you know me for, together with many songs I just love to sing and that I know the audience will love. This is going to be a truly joyous feel-good night!"

