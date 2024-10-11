Park Theatre Welcomes Two New Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Park Theatre will welcome two new trustees to their board: Pia Richards Glockner has been recruited from the venue's Youth Board, a Creative Engagement initiative, and Jaqueline Hurt is at partner at Sheridans. Both are local to the venue; Pia grew up in Finsbury Park and Jaqueline lives in Highbury.

Jacqueline Hurt is partner in the film and television team at Sheridans – a full service media and technology boutique law firm. She specialises in all aspects of production, financing and distribution of films and television programmes providing not only legal but also commercial strategic advice in any transaction. Her clients include US studios, leading UK and European producers and distributors, SVOD platforms, banks and investment funds. She has been named a leader in her field by the Legal Media Group's Expert Guide to the World's Leading Technology, Media and Telecommunication Lawyers, Legal Business' Legal Experts, by Chambers UK and by The Legal 500. Jacqueline is equally passionate about theatre as well as film and television and is also on the board of Headlong Theatre.

Pia Richards Glockner is a theatre maker, performer, disability and youth arts advocate. Pia gained a lot of her experience as a young person participating and performing with Company Three and eventually going on to work at Company Three and the Barbican Centre. Since then she has worked in various support roles working with theatre writers and Directors in an Access Support capacity working with disabled artists helping to disassemble barriers that make working in the arts difficult. She has also been working as an Assistant Director/ Touring and Participation Director on Juniper and Jules- Soho Theatre & FAUN- Cardboard Citizens & Theatre 503 and on Spare Tyres On The Beach. She most recently assistant directed Company Three's Grow Up at Park Theatre.

As well as becoming a trustee for Park Theatre, Pia sits on the theatre's Youth Board. Park Theatre's Youth Board is for creatives aged 18-30 who are interested in arts leadership. Members regularly meet with Park Theatre's senior team to hear about and feed into discussions on the venue's strategy and development.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “In eleven years Park Theatre has grown in both size and ambition. A strong board is vital to help guide and support the senior executive along the way – and we're pleased to welcome two new Trustees to the charity. Both are local and share a passion and knowledge of the arts: one as an energetic, early-career practitioner and the other is an established media lawyer.”

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Comments