Pantomime Returns To Blackpool Winter Gardens With CINDERELLA

The Winter Gardens Blackpool announced today their partnership with West End Producer Mark Goucher (Hairspray, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) to bring Blackpool's biggest ever family pantomime to the Opera House Blackpool next Christmas. CINDERELLA will play at the Opera House Blackpool from Sunday 13 December to Sunday 3 January 2021. Tickets on sale now with star casting to be announced soon. www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

The Opera House has enjoyed years of Christmas musicals, but not since the production of Dick Whittington in 1956, has a family pantomime played at the Winter Gardens. To celebrate the return of pantomime to the venue, each performance will have over 100 tickets priced at just £10 providing unbelievable value and the opportunity for all to experience theatre at Christmas time.

Michael Williams, Managing Director of the Winter Gardens said "This is really exciting news for the venue and the people of Blackpool. After such a long absence we can't wait to put on the best pantomime that the Opera House has ever seen. This large scale production of Cinderella will really put the magic into Christmas 2020!".

West End Producer, Mark Goucher said "After years of touring our first-class hit musicals Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Blackpool and entertaining sold out audiences across Christmas time with pantomime this year, this new partnership with the Winter Gardens will see Blackpool's biggest family pantomime, focused on local references, topical jokes and above all - high quality production values and special effects all at affordable prices with recognisable faces from screen and stage!".

CINDERELLA is written by Samuel Holmes (Club Tropicana, Curtains, Shrek, Monty Python Live), Directed and Choreographed by Nick Winston (Annie, Club Tropicana, Fame, Royal Variety Performance), Musical Supervision & Arrangements by Charlie Ingles with designs by Phil R Daniels & Charles Cusick Smith, produced by Mark Goucher for Charming Pantomimes in association with Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Audiences can expect jaw dropping special effects, a fabulous fairy, stunning costumes, some very wicked ugly sisters and a toe-tapping soundtrack of hit songs that will have everyone singing along. So, polish your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and grab your glass slippers to find out if Cinderella will go to the ball. Will she find her Prince Charming or will the Ugly Sisters ruin the day?

Bookings: www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.





