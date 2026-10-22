PUNCH to Open UK & Ireland Tour at Nottingham Playhouse

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Nottingham Playhouse has announced further venues and dates for the UK & Ireland tour of Punch. Written by award-winning playwright James Graham, based upon Jacob Dunne's book 'Right from Wrong' and directed by Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, Adam Penford, Punch will tour from 25 January to 24 April 2027.

The new tour venues and dates for 2027 are: BEAM Hertford (23 – 27 March); Glasgow CITZ (30 March – 3 April); The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (6 – 10 April); The Arts Theatre Cambridge (13 – 17 April) and The Belgrade Theatre Coventry (20 – 24 April).

The tour begins at Nottingham Playhouse (25 January - 6 February) and then tours to previously announced venues: Bath Theatre Royal (9 - 13 February); Birmingham Rep (16 - 20 February); Chichester Festival Theatre (23 - 27 February); Malvern Theatres (2 - 6 March); Blackpool Grand Theatre (9 - 13 March) and Leicester Curve (16 - 20 March).

Casting for the tour is to be announced.

Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, and Director of Punch, Adam Penford, said: “We're delighted that more audiences across the UK will have the opportunity to see Punch in 2027 and for it to premiere in Ireland. It's a story of hope, forgiveness and human connection, and we've seen from its incredible reception in the West End and on Broadway that it has the same powerful impact, wherever it goes. The UK and Ireland tour also means more opportunities for community engagement work around Punch, ensuring that the play can continue to support the campaigning work of the real-life people whose story we're telling, at a local level.”

Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James Hodgkinson – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob's life.

The creative team for Punch includes Adam Penford (Director), Anna Fleischle (Production Designer), Robbie Butler (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Sound Designer and Composer), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director) and Christopher Worrall CDG (Casting Director).

Punch is a multi-award-winning production including winner of 'Best New Play' at the 2026 Olivier Awards, Critics' Circle Awards and The Standard Awards. The West End production produced by KPPL Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures, Eilene Davidson Productions in association with the Young Vic and Nica Burns most recently was awarded the Theatre Prize at Sky Arts Awards 2026.

Tour Dates

Nottingham Playhouse 25 January – 6 February nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Bath Theatre Royal 9–13 February www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Birmingham Rep 16–20 February www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Chichester Festival Theatre 23–27 February www.cft.org.uk

Malvern Theatres 2–6 March malvern-theatres.co.uk

Blackpool Grand Theatre 9–13 March www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Leicester Curve 16–20 March www.curveonline.co.uk

BEAM Hertford 23–27 March beamhertford.co.uk

Glasgow Citz 30 March – 3 April citz.co.uk

The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin 6–10 April www.gaietytheatre.ie

The Arts Theatre Cambridge 13–17 April www.artstheatre.co.uk

The Belgrade Theatre Coventry 20–24 April www.belgrade.co.uk

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