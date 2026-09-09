ALADDIN Cast Set for Nottingham Playhouse

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Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for this year's pantomime, the adventure of Aladdin, with John Elkington as Widow Twankey.

John Elkington (Riot Girls, BBC; One Man Two Guvnors, Ipswich/Southampton) returns to grace the stage with his trademark cheek as the infamous Widow Twankey; Danny Hendrix (War Horse, National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Nottingham Playhouse) returns as the plucky Aladdin; as does Bradley Judge (9 to 5, UK Tour; Jack and the Beanstalk, Nottingham Playhouse) as the hapless Wishy Washy and Lara Sas (Dear Evan Hansen, Nottingham Playhouse and UK Tour; Sleeping Beauty, Nottingham Playhouse) also makes a welcome return, as the Spirit of the Ring/Ruler.

The role of Abanazar is being job-shared by the returning Tom Hopcroft (Anything Goes, Kilworth House; Jack and the Beanstalk, Nottingham Playhouse) and newcomer Thomas Levi (Beauty and the Beast, Tamworth Snowdome; Momentary Matters, Nottingham Theatre Royal/RSC). The job-share is part of Nottingham Playhouse's commitment as a member of Parents and Carers in Performing Arts (PiPA), which aims to support parents and carers to stay creative, connected and in their careers while caring. Job-sharing the role of Abanazar will enable Tom to be a part of Aladdin whilst also delivering on his caring responsibilities.

Tom Hopcroft commented, “I'm so pleased to be returning to Nottingham Playhouse this year and incredibly grateful to the theatre for offering me the role of Abanazar as a job share. Panto at the Nottingham Playhouse is incredibly special, and it means so much to be part of it while still having precious time with my family over Christmas.

“Job shares like this are so important for performers with parental responsibilities, and I'm thrilled Nottingham Playhouse is making that possible.”

Two further newcomers join the Nottingham Playhouse panto cast this year. The Genie of the Lamp/PC World is played by Eloise Runnette (Jack and the Beanstalk, Salisbury Playhouse; Sister Act, UK Tour); the feisty Princess Jasmine is played by Mary Suarez (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, UK and Ireland Tour; Moana in Mickey's Storybook Adventure, Shanghai Disney Resort) in her first pantomime.

The local talent continues with an energetic cast of 14 local youngsters who will appear as the Young Chorus, playing everything from market stall holders to Aladdin's servants – and penguins. The Young Chorus were recruited through a process of open auditions and are Team Ariel: Lee Clulow, Harry Keiller, Lexie-Star Cragg, Madelyn Johnson, Sophia Li, Isabella Gunby and Molly Price (reserve/swing). Team Persil: Louie Chulan-Smith, Harley Knight, Caoilinn McGee, Charis Wong, Amayah Watson, Isobel Savage and Isla Walsh (reserve/swing).

Adam Penford, Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, and writer and director of Aladdin, said: “Watching the Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is an annual tradition for over 40,000 people each year. The production is made in the city by our team of talented craftspeople, from the sparkling backcloths to the props and incredible costumes. This year, we have a great balance of returning actors who the audience already know and love, and fresh, new faces. For the first time on panto, the role of Abanazar will be shared by two actors, part of Nottingham Playhouse's commitment to assisting parents and carers who work as freelancers in the theatre industry.

“Aladdin is one of the best pantos - the perfect balance of comedy, magic, romance and adventure. We've even splashed out on a state-of-the-art magic carpet that will send our Aladdin soaring."

Join us on a wild ride to a magical far-off land, for the astounding adventure of Aladdin! Can the plucky Aladdin prove himself to The Princess? And will the wicked sorcerer get his hands on the legendary lamp? With the help of a hilarious genie and some panto magic, anything is possible!

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