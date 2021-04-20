PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT Returns on Tour This June

Miles Western, Nick Hayes and Edwin Ray will star in the musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The tour first opened in September 2019 and had just announced an extension in March 2020 when performances had to be paused due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical will officially re-open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 23 June 2021 before touring to Leeds Grand Theatre, Hull New Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Glasgow King's Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Oxford New Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Palace Theatre, Southend, Curve Leicester, Bristol Hippodrome, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, New Victoria Theatre Woking and Churchill Theatre, Bromley, prior to a much hoped for return to the West End.

Miles Western will take on the role of Bernadette, with Nick Hayes as Adam/Felicia and Edwin Ray playing Tick/Mitzi. They are joined by Daniel Fletcher (Bob), Rebecca Lisewski (Marion), Kevin Yates (Miss Understanding), Gracie Lai (Cynthia) and Ronan Burns (Frank). The Divas will be played by Claudia Kariuki, Rosie Glossop and Aiesha Pease, and the cast is completed by Emma Katie Adcock, Jak Allen Anderson, Allie Daniel, Martin Harding, Clarice Julianda, Jemima Loddy, Nathan Ryles, Tom Scanlon and Jermaine Woods.

Priscilla marks Donovan's first time as a producer, having performed in the cast of the original West End production and two subsequent UK tours. The producing team is completed by Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale. From June, Goucher's Independent Producing Company will tour two musicals, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Hairspray, across the UK with the support of the UK government's Cultural Recovery Fund.

The iconic hit musical Priscilla has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It's Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

This brand new production comes from the team behind the critically acclaimed UK tours of Hairspray; with direction by Ian Talbot, choreography by Tom Jackson-Greaves designs by Charles Cusick Smith and Phil R Daniels, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Ben Harrison.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical has been developed for the stage by Simon Phillips with musical arrangements by Stephen "Spud" Murphy and orchestrations by Stephen "Spud" Murphy and Charlie Hull. The original motion picture was written by Stephan Elliott, produced by Al Clark and Michael Hamlyn, executive producer Rebel Penfold-Russell and was financed with the assistance of the Film Finance Corporation Australia Limited and the New South Wales Film and Television Office.

Learn more at www.priscillauktour.com

Tour Dates:

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

23 June - 3 July

Leeds Grand Theatre5 - 10 July

Hull New Theatre12 - 17 July

Theatre Royal Bath

26 - 31 July

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

2 - 7 August

Glasgow King's Theatre9 - 14 August

New Wimbledon Theatre16 - 21 August

Oxford New Theatre

23 - 28 August

Birmingham Hippodrome30 August - 4 September

Palace Theatre, Southend

6 - 11 September

Curve Leicester

13 - 18 September

Bristol Hippodrome

27 September - 2 October

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

4 - 9 October

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

18 - 23 October

Churchill Theatre, Bromley25 - 30 October