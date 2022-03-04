PRIDE'S GOT TALENT Returns to London For 10th Year

Pride In London announces today the return of Pride's Got Talent in 2022. Celebrating 10 years of elevating LGBT+ talent, the extremely popular competition opens for applications today. Heats will commence in April across the capitals many LGBT+ venues - stay tuned for dates and locations. The final will again take place in the West End. Applicants can enter via prideinlondon.org/pgt/audition.



Split into two categories - Music and Cabaret - the winners of each category will perform on a stage at Pride on 2 July 2022. They will also return to the West End to perform at "Take to The Stage with Pride" in November. More Prizes to be announced.



The competition has already crowned six winners in each category over the past decade with Spain's political drag act Frankly Desire named Cabaret winner and Southampton singer songwriter Henry Newbury hailed as Music winner in 2019. Over the years, winners have included New York's Jack Feureisen, Swiss born Dorian and of course 2019's Frankly Desire making Pride's Got Talent a truly international event.



Christopher Joell-Deshields, Executive Director Pride In London said: "As we reach 50 years since the first London Pride in 1972, we are proud that Pride's Got Talent, now in its tenth year, is playing such a huge part in showcasing and celebrating the diversity of LGBT+ culture and the talent within."



Michael Twaits, Head of Pride's Got Talent said: "The talent we have seen over the past nine years has been incredible and has shown all facets of the sensational LGBT+ community. It's been two years since Frankly Desire and Henry Newbury flew the flag for LGBT+ talent and we are excited to see who we can find in our celebratory tenth year."



Winner of the first Pride's Got Talent in 2013, nonbinary Drag King Adam All commented: "One of my favourite things about Pride's Got Talent is that you never know quite what you're going to get, it's an absolute gold mine for all kinds of incredible queer art and music with no bias towards what might currently have popularity in mainstream media. Recently the competition has provided higher and higher platforms to showcase the performers, which is invaluable experience and exposure for budding super stars, and extremely welcome and needed in the LGBTQIA+ community. "



With a panel of industry-recognised judges, the final will take place in June 2022 with the biggest prize yet set to aid the winners in developing their career.

Pride In London, encourage, support and celebrate emerging LGBT+ talent. Pride's Got Talent started in 2013 and is now entering its tenth year and keeps growing and providing more opportunities than ever for LGBT+ acts. The event continues to shine a spotlight on new talent by ensuring acts can take part in an exciting competition with industry-recognised judges, aiding them in developing their careers.

Previous winners:

Cabaret:

2013 - Adam All (Drag King), Winchester / Southampton

2015 - Charlie Levy (acoustic singer)

2016 - Alex James Ellison (songwriter/musical comedy), London

2017 - Keith Ramsey (cabaret singer), Scotland

2018 - Busty & Ginger (musical comedy duo), London

2019 - Frankly Desire (political drag act), Spain



Music:

2014 - Dorian, Switzerland

2015 - Charlie (Charley) Monroe

2016 - Jack Feureisen, New York

2017 - Toby Corton, London

2018 - Lamont, London

2019 - Henry Newbury, Southampton





MUSIC HEATS

Tuesday 12th April - The Phoenix Arts Club, Soho

Thursday 14th - She Soho

Sunday 17th - Phoenix Arts Club, Soho

Tuesday 19th April - The RVT, Vauxhall



CABARET HEATS

Tuesday 26th April - The RVT, Vauxhall

Thursday 28th April - Ku Bar, Soho

Sunday 1st May - The Glory, Haggerston

Tuesday 3rd May - Two Brewers, Clapham