POTTED PANTO Returns to The Garrick Theatre in December

Performances will run from Saturday 11 December, 2021 - Sunday 9 January, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2021  

'Potted Panto', written by double Olivier nominees (and former CBBC TV presenters) Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, will run for a five-week festive West End season at the Garrick Theatre from Saturday 11 December, 2021 - Sunday 9 January, 2022.

In a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball. Not to mention the full-scale versions of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty which see the boys trying to work out not only how two people can play 7 dwarves, but also which of them will make the prettiest princess!

Writer and star Daniel Clarkson said: "We are so excited to be coming back to the Garrick with 'Potted Panto' this Christmas. After our 10th anniversary season was cut short last year, this years '10th plus one' promises to be the biggest and best yet! With seven different pantomimes in just one sitting, it's going to be bigger laughs, bigger doses of Christmas magic and bigger servings of custard pies than ever before! And to be honest I'm just thrilled to be doing something that's not over Zoom for a change!"

Producer James Seabright said: "I'm delighted to bring Dan and Jeff's wonderfully funny show 'Potted Panto' back to the West End, offering London's families the chance to enjoy seven classic pantomime stories in 70 hilarious minutes. And with tickets from just £20, this is the perfect treat for everyone."

'Potted Panto', which had its West End premiere at the Vaudeville in 2010 and was subsequently
nominated for Best Entertainment in the Olivier Awards, is unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106!

Creative team: Director Richard Hurst, Set and Costume Design Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, Lighting Design Tim Mascall, Sound Design Tom Lishman, Composer Phil Innes, Producer James Seabright.


