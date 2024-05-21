POTTED PANTO Comes to Wilton's Music Hall This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End’s longest running pantomime will return to the East End this Christmas for the second year running due to popular demand.

Potted Panto had its West End premiere at the Vaudeville Theatre in 2010 and was subsequently nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2011. The show has played a total of seven West End festive seasons at the Vaudeville (2010, 2011, 2013) and Garrick (2016, 2020, 2021, 2022), making it the West End’s longest running pantomime, as well as an off-West End season at Southwark Playhouse in 2019 and Wilton’s Music Hall in 2023.

Dan and Jeff commented, “We’re absolutely delighted to be back at Wilton’s, such an incredible place to spend the festive season! If you saw us last year come back for more lashings of holiday cheer and silliness, and if you didn’t come last year, Christmas is a time of forgiving and we’ll see you there! (Come three times and Jeff will give you a Figgy Pudding! *) –

*There is no Figgy Pudding!”

Potted Panto, by double Olivier Award nominees Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, is a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime.

