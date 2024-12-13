POLLY: A 21ST CENTURY LOVE STORY Will Be Performed in Concert at Phoenix Arts Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



POLLY: A 21st Century Love Story, the first musical about Polyamory comes to London’s West End for a special one-off concert at The Phoenix Arts Club on 11th February 2025.

POLLY is the brand new musical from exciting creative team Dirks and Tapper, with book & lyrics by award-winning comedian Natalie Durkin, music & lyrics by Joe Tapper and directed by Amy Anders Corcoran.

Loving more than one person. Is that allowed? POLLY is a story of what it takes to learn to love yourself.

Polly knows she loves her boyfriend. And her girlfriend. And polyamory has been around as long as Morning Glory. So what’s she really worried about? A wedding invite might be the chance to fix things. But how do you get your girlfriend to a family wedding when everyone expects your boyfriend to attend? With an STD (Save The Date), family drama, a run through the rain, and an unwanted proposal, POLLY invites us to experience the org*smic highs and heart-stopping lows of one person’s journey to acceptance in a farcical modern romantic comedy.

Natalie Durkin (she/her) is a queer, poly multidisciplinary artist and writer dedicated to authentic storytelling. She is an award winning comedian and has produced theatre festivals across the country. Acting credits include: Ellie (EXISTENTIAL FISH AND DREAD), 2 (ULTIMATUM), and Chicken (TWIX).

Joe Tapper (he/him) is a writer and creative who is passionate about making stories accessible. Originally from a working class, single-parent household, Joe completed an acting degree at Italia Conti. He is currently on the BML Course and has written for Aidan Sadler’s 5-star show, MELODY.

Amy Anders Corcoran (she/her) directorial credits include BEAUTIFUL at The Olney Theatre , WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at KC Rep and the world premiere of CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT for Goodspeed Musicals. Amy helmed the NYC off-Broadway and London premieres of UNEXPECTED JOY and received the SDC Noël Coward Fellowship for Comedic Direction.

