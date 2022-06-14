PLAYBOY OF THE WEST INDIES Comes to Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep, the city's only major producing theatre, has released production shots of the world premiere musical, Playboy of the West Indies, presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Based on the Irish Classic The Playboy Of The Western World, Mustapha Matura's hilarious reinvention Playboy Of The West Indies has been delighting audiences and critics alike world-wide for over 35 years. Now, the classic play has been transformed into a glorious new musical with a toe-tapping, finger-snapping score firmly rooted in the Caribbean.

Playboy of the West Indies stars Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Peggy, Durone Stokes as Ken, Elizabeth Ayodele as Ivy, Guy Burgess as Mac, McCallam Connell as Mikey, Derek Elroy as Stanley, Nathaniel Morrison as Fisherman Pepe, Neil Patterson as Jim, Tendai Rinomhota as Schoolgirl Iris, Rachel Summers as Alice, Chris Tummings as Phil and Angela Wynter as Mama Benin.

Playboy of the West Indies is written by Mustapha Matura; music composed by Clement Ishmael and Dominique Le Gendre, with lyrics by Clement Ishmael, Nicolas Kent, Dominique Le Gendre and Mustapha Matura; and directed by Clement Ishmael, Nicolas Kent and Dominique Le Gendre.

The full creative team includes; Fight Director, Yarit Dor; Choreographer and Movement Director, Ingrid Mackinnon; Set Designer, Michael Taylor; Costume Designer, Natalie Pryce; Lighting Designer, Matt Eagland; Sound Designer, Tony Gayle; Musical Director, Ian Oakley; Casting Director, Debbie O'Brien; Production Manager, Sam Paterson; and Voice & Dialect Coach, Simone Sauphanor.

Playboy of the West Indies runs at Birmingham Rep until Sat 2 July 2022, to book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*

Playboy of the West Indies is presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a six month celebration of creativity in the West Midlands surrounding the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games generously supported by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. More information at birmingham2022.com/festival.