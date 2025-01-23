PHANTOM PEAK London's Open-World Adventure Announces New Season - JONACON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phantom Peak, London's critically acclaimed open-world adventure destination, is welcoming visitors back for its most sensational season yetâ€”JonaCon.

This vibrant, immersive town, where mystery and intrigue are around every corner, has been shaken up by a new arrival: Jonas, the enigmatic founder, director, and celebrated leader of JONACO. Adventurers can look forward to exploring a dynamic series of trails, meeting the eccentric residents of Phantom Peak, and uncovering secret plots of rebellion.

Discover the unexpected as the new JonaCon season sees Phantom Peak fully transformed to celebrate Jonas and his groundbreaking company. The event is styled as a convention hosted by JONACO, showcasing the latest innovations, hosting exclusive Q&A sessions with key figures, and teasing new storylines such as The New Adventures of Jonas and The Real Househubbies of Phantom Peak. For the first time, this prestigious event takes place in Phantom Peak itself, marking a significant milestone for the town.

Once a humble mining town powered by the rare Diamant mineral, Phantom Peak is now under the stewardship of JONACO, thanks to the seemingly altruistic Jonas. While JONACO promises harmony and prosperity, some locals whisper of rebellion and hidden agendas. Beneath the celebratory sparkle of JonaCon, tensions simmer, secrets beckon, and mysteries demand to be uncovered.

But in true Phantom Peak style, not everything is as it seems. While some of the townsfolk embrace JONACO and its visionary leader, others harbour deep mistrust. Beneath the celebratory facade, hidden tensions simmer, and visitors are encouraged to peel back the layers of intrigue as they explore.

Tourists will have the opportunity to dive into a thrilling four-hour escapade through Phantom Peak's meticulously crafted streets, waterways, and interiors. Choose from ten unique and ever-changing trails, each brimming with intrigue, puzzles, and charismatic characters eager to share their secrets. Whether you're unravelling conspiracies or navigating the political undercurrents of the town, every step brings fresh surprises.

Each adventure begins with a theatrical opening ceremony in the heart of the lively town square, setting the stage for the twists and turns ahead. Armed with clues, wits, and a healthy dose of scepticism, you'll embark on a quest that's equal parts immersive theatre and interactive adventure.

Between trails, refuel with craft cocktails, street food delights, and local brews while soaking in the buzzing atmosphere of the town square. Whether guests are visiting as a duo or with a big group, Phantom Peak's unique blend of immersive storytelling, adventure, and community creates an unforgettable experience for all.

Since launching in 2022, Phantom Peak has dazzled audiences with its award-winning creativity and independent spirit. Fresh from their prestigious triumph in the global Blooloop Innovation awards, winning the â€˜Immersive Experience' category, Phantom Peak welcomes the year with the unmissable JonaCon season, which is now in full swing, tickets are flying fast!Â Don't miss your chance to experience this bold and imaginative world, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Comments