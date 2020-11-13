PETEFEST 2020 Launches Online This Month

Join in on Saturday 28th November 2020 at 8pm (GMT), or anytime on demand for the following week.

A Community Music & Arts Festival created in honour of the late Pete Felton to raise funds for his nominated charity, CLIC Sargent. Created and run by Pete's friends, PeteFest aims to provide a performance platform for emerging artists. PeteFest's aim is to create an annual event and online community for anyone who has lost their way but found a path through music.



Pete was first diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, an incredibly aggressive form of cancer, aged 24. He had had his leg amputated just below the knee to save his life. After a year, just before going on stage to perform on BBC's All Together Now, he discovered the cancer had returned in his lung and required further surgery. In May 2019, Pete married his wife, Hollie, full of hope for their future together. Only 3 weeks

later, a routine scan showed that the sarcoma had returned and spread throughout his lungs, and it was terminal.



For Pete, however, there was never going to be an option of sitting back and just letting cancer happen. The couple set up the Not Dead Yet Bucket List and, thanks to the generosity of family, friends and strangers, got to work on living, ticking experiences off his bucket list and making memories of a lifetime. The Not Dead Yet Bucket List

continues, under the care of Pete's wife and family continuing his legacy through fundraising and improving awareness of youth sarcoma. Pete continued to write and perform in the Birmingham music scene until his peaceful death in February 2020.



Founded in 2019, PeteFest was a way to bring together all of Pete's favourite people: family, friends and colleagues, against the backdrop of his absolute favourite thing, music. People from all over the county came together to celebrate the life of Pete Felton and raise money for his favourite charity, CLIC Sargent, who work hard to support young people with experience of cancer. When faced with his own death, Pete

continued to inspire with his attitude to life. He turned to music to help him process and express his emotions, writing and recording from his bedroom, moving people around the world. He established a legacy which is intended to be immortalised in the future through PeteFest.



And, as Pete could not be stopped by cancer, PeteFest 2020 will not be stopped by Covid-19!



Okay, with Covid restrictions it'll be a little more online than onstage this year, but this won't stop it from being completely awesome! Join in for this live streaming as musical acts, spoken word artists, and special guests appear, delivering videos and performances, there's something for everyone!



Join in on Saturday 28th November 2020 at 8pm (GMT), or anytime on demand for the following week, so that, in the immortal words of our festival's namesake, let's get together and "F**K CANCER!"



Tickets released Friday 13th November at noon, available for the bargain price of £5, from www.petefest.co.uk

