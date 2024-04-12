PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT! Will Return To London Haymarket Theatre This Festive Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out! will return to the West End at London's Haymarket Theatre this festive season from 28 November 2024 – 05 January 2025.

Based on the much-loved animated TV series, the live show packed with fun, games and lots of laughs, is currently delighting audiences on tour across the UK and Ireland.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

This year Peppa Pig celebrates 20 years on our screens having first aired in May 2004. She also celebrates 15 years of live stage shows as Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out marks her seventh on stage adventure, enjoyed by more than 2 million people in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 12 West End Christmas seasons.

The live stage adaptation is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted by Richard Lewis, with Music & Lyrics by Mani Svavarsson and Matt Lewis and Design by Simon Scullion.

Cast includes Amy Brooke (Peppa), Elisha Covell (Suzy Sheep), Adam Dick (Daddy Pig/Danny Dog), Emily Jade Hassan (Miss Rabbit/Mummy Pig), Chris Laws (ASM/US) Perrie Sunuwar (Daisy) and Zinny Udala (George).

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends in their latest new adventure as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party- it's going to be an exciting and fun packed day, promising interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It's the perfect family treat.