Owen Evans Will Star as Norwich Theatre's Panto Dame

Owen Evans, best known as one half of Norfolk's incomparable Nimmo Twins, is to play the Dame in Norwich Theatre's panto, Aladdin, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal on 7 Dec 24 and running until 5 Jan 25.

Raised in Cromer, Owen attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) where he studied with the Moscow Arts Theatre School. As an actor, he has appeared in countless plays and theatre productions, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Since 1996 he has worked with Karl Minns as The Nimmo Twins. Their Normal for Norfolk show of sketches, songs and monologues casts an on-the-huh look at all things East Anglian.

On securing the coveted Dame role Owen Evans said: "I've never done panto and it's always looked like so much fun! Friends have often remarked how they think I would make a good Dame and now's my chance to give it a go... Gulp! It's a little out of my comfort zone but I am really looking forward to learning new skills with the wonderful cast and Production Team.

"I love playing to a Norfolk audience and really look forward to giving kids their first theatrical experience... and hopefully make them laugh."

Wendy Ellis, Norwich Theatre Creative Programs & Audiences Director, and lead producer of the pantomime said: "Norwich Theatre's Aladdin is a genie-us Norfolk adventure and so we needed a true Norfolk legend to step into the dame's shoes. Owen is well-known as a Nimmo Twin and we are absolutely overjoyed that he will be bringing his comedic talent, acting prowess and love for Norfolk to our pantomime this Christmas."

Owen completes the Norwich Theatre principle cast, with rehearsals due to start in mid-November. He joins West End musical stars Tarik Frimpong (Drifters Girl) and Meesha Turner (Six) as Aladdin and Jasmine; the fabulous Joe Tracini, who is playing Aladdin's brother, Reg; and ITV star Lisa Maxwell as the Evil Aunt, Bellatrix.

Aladdin is written by Richard Gauntlett and will be set in Norwich. It opens at Norwich Theatre Royal on 7 Dec 24, and runs over Christmas and New Year until 5 Jan 25.

The Nimmo Twins are currently performing their sold out run of If You Tolerate Diss, Your Children Will Be Next at Norwich Theatre Playhouse. The show then heads to Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday 25 August and Saturday 7 September, with limited tickets still available.

