Out Of Joint Announces Spring 2020 Tour Of THE GLEE CLUB

This spring, Out of Joint joins forces with Cast, Doncaster and Kiln Theatre, London to present a major tour, followed by a London run of Richard Cameron's much-celebrated play The Glee Club.



In the summer of '62, five hard-working, hard-drinking Doncaster miners, together with their church organist accompanist, are frantically preparing to wow the audience of a local gala concert with their sweet tones. This is The Glee Club, a group of unlikely singers, who though being established in the working men's clubs, aren't exactly known for being at the vanguard of a musical revolution. But both Britain and music are about to change ... and so too are the lives of these six men, will anything ever be the same again?



Richard Cameron's raucous comedy about friendship and divided loyalty in a rough and rugged world, features the romantic songs of the 1950's performed live on stage.



The Glee Club was first staged at the Bush Theatre in 2002 before transferring to the West End. It was revived seven years ago to open Cast, in Doncaster, the writer's hometown. The announcement of the first batch of dates reveals that the tour of Kate Wasserberg's new production will begin at the same theatre on February 28 and will culminate in a run at Kiln Theatre in London from June 4 to 27. More dates are to be announced.



Kate Wasserberg says - "Richard Cameron is one of our greatest living writers, and I am so excited to be working with our partners Cast and Kiln Theatre to produce The Glee Club. With incredible songs and boisterous humour, it is the bittersweet story of one boy's coming of age and the men he knew, held together by their love of music and each other. Out of Joint is above all things a touring company and we can't wait to bring this play, about what unites us even when events threaten to tear us apart, to audiences all around the U.K."



Kate Wasserberg is Artistic Director of Out of Joint where she has directed Rita, Sue and Bob, Too (Bolton Octagon, Royal Court and tour) and Close Quarters (Sheffield Theatres). Prior to this, she was the founding Artistic Director of the Other Room in Cardiff, which won Fringe Theatre of the Year at the UK Stage Awards and was nominated for a Peter Brook Empty Space Award under her leadership. At The Other Room she directed, amongst other work Seanmhair, and Play/Silence. She is the former Associate Director of Theatr Clwyd, where where her work included The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Insignificance and All My Sons, A History of Falling Things (TC and the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff). Previous to this she was Associate Director of the Finborough Theatre, London .



Out of Joint has made extraordinary plays for audiences around the world for over 25 years. Continually touring and bringing communities together with stories that reflect our humanity and unite us, Out of Joint work with artists from all backgrounds to deliver great writing. We develop and produce new plays and the very best existing titles; tour work to midscale venues, and offer enrichment opportunities to every community we visit. Recent productions have partnered Out of Joint with The National Theatre, The Royal Court, Sheffield Theatres and Northampton Theatres as well as touring venues throughout the UK.



Cast opened its doors in 2013 and has since played host to internationally acclaimed touring companies, co-produced work and the very best in local talent. The state-of-the-art 620-seat theatre presents a thriving programme of performing arts all year round. As well as the main auditorium, the Second Space within the venue can accommodate up to 200 spectators and features small-scale touring works. The theatre is now enjoying its sixth year in operation and offers a cultural programme that contributes to Doncaster's place making agenda, including partnerships with The National Theatre and Royal Opera House. Recent highlights include the free outdoor spectacular RISE! from French company L'Homme Debout which attracted an audience of over 3,500 people, and English Touring Theatre's Two Trains Running, which enabled Cast to engage with new audiences. Cast is also a charity that aims to enable local people to access the arts through a varied programme, participation activities, and local and national partnerships. Last year, Cast completed their first national tour with The Last Seam, an emotive and powerful production that brought to life the stories of the local mining community to professional and community venues across the North of England.



Based in Kilburn, Kiln Theatre creates internationally renowned, high-quality, engaging and innovative work which presents the world through a variety of different lenses, amplifying unheard voices into the mainstream. Led by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham and Executive Director Daisy Heath, it makes theatre that crosses continents and tells big stories about human connections across cultures, race and languages. We encourage artists of all ages and backgrounds. Recent productions include White Teeth by Zadie Smith, adapted by Stephen Sharkey, Holy Sh!t by Alexis Zegerman, Approaching Empty by Ishy Din, The Son by Florian Zeller (West End transfer), The Half God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams, Wife by Samuel Adamson, Blues in the Night by Sheldon Epps and The Seven Ages of Patience by Chinonyerem Odimba. Kiln Theatre is a local theatre.





