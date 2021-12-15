Original Theatre Online Presents THE RED in 2022

Original Theatre Online presents Marcus Brigstocke's bittersweet drama, The Red, online from 24 February until 24 May 2022 (https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions/34/the-red-by-marcus-brigstocke).

Originally commissioned for BBC Radio 4 and winner of the BBC Audio Drama Award 2018 for Best Single Drama, Marcus Brigstocke's compelling drama of family and addiction is based on his own recovery. The 2019 stage production had acclaimed runs at Omnibus Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



Benedict's dad loved wine. He loved collecting it, drinking it and found sharing it with friends and family was an act of love.

Benedict was a teenage alcoholic. He's been sober now for 25 years.

On the day of his father's funeral, Benedict receives an unsettling final bequest: a bottle of exceptionally fine red wine. Will he drink one final toast to his father?



The Red stars father and son Bruce Alexander (A Touch of Frost) and Sam Alexander (Royal Shakespeare Company). It is Written and Directed by Marcus Brigstocke, Directed for film by Charlotte Peters, Designed by Alex Marker and has Sound and Composition by Max Pappenheim.



Marcus Brigstocke is best known for his stand-up comedy and as a regular performer and writer on BBC Radio 4 including The Now Show, I've Never Seen Star Wars, The Brig Report and Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off. He said: "The Red is a deeply personal piece of work for me. It is in large part my story. I am so proud that it has been such a success and hugely excited that it will be seen by more people now! Sam and Bruce are just excellent in these roles and the fact that they are father and son brings a very special dimension to it all. I am thrilled that The Red is coming back."

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre Company, said: "I'm delighted to be working with Marcus on his superb play alongside the real-life father and son duo of Bruce and Sam Alexander. The Red deftly explores themes which will I suspect resonate widely and I look forward to sharing the production with our audiences around the world."

For more information and tickets, visit: https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions/34/the-red-by-marcus-brigstocke.

See the booking page for trigger warnings (this does contain spoilers). Age guidance: 14+. Running time: 60 minutes. The production link includes a pre-recorded Q&A with Marcus Brigstocke. Subtitles are available.

Super Early Bird Tickets - £12 (ends 23 Jan); Early Bird Tickets - £15 (ends 24 Feb); Standard - £20; Supporter - £40 (including a digital programme and credit on the film - ends 14 Feb); Premium - £100 (including a signed script, digital programme and credit on the film - ends 14 Feb).