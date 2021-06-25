Original Cast Of Hit BBC Favourite 'ALLO 'ALLO Head For The Bowdon Rooms

'Allo 'Allo - members of the original cast of the popular BBC comedy are set to reunite to delight audiences at The Bowdon Rooms this summer.

Herr Flick (Richard Gibson), Helga Geerhart (Kim Hartman) and Lt Gruber (Guy Siner) will appear in a fabulous evening of fun and French cuisine on Saturday, August 21.

And it has just been announced they will be joined by undercover British agent Officer Crabtree (Arthur Bostrom) - owner of the world's worst French accent - at the one-off event which will include the chance to have a souvenir photograph taken with the cast.

The evening, hosted by radio and TV stars Darren Proctor and Jenny Powell, will feature an authentic three-course French meal, a replica on stage set, live entertainment, and a special memorabilia auction of one-of-a-kind items.

You will see clips from the show and hear first-hand stories from the actors live on stage as they reminisce about the popular comedy series - re-enacting some of its most memorable scenes and catchphrases.

There will also be an audience Q&A, while people are invited to come as their favourite 'Allo 'Allo characters - with prizes throughout the evening for the best dressed diner.

'Allo 'Allo was created by British sitcom royalty David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd and focused on life in and around a cafÃ© in German-occupied France where owner Rene Artois (the late Gordon Kaye) juggled secretly working for the resistance and enjoying a hectic love life with serving hapless German officers including Colonel Von Strohm, Captain Geering and Lt Gruber.

It ran for nine series from 1984 to 1992 and drew a weekly audience of almost 14 million viewers.

The evening, on August 21, is part of a busy inaugural season of amazing entertainment at The Bowdon Rooms in Altrincham.

Cheshire's newest live event venue - set in a stunning Edwardian listed building - opened its doors in May after the latest lifting of restrictions under the Covid roadmap, giving indoor performance spaces in England the go ahead to reopen.

The venue's Covid-secure measures include a special table ordering app.

Along with 'Allo 'Allo, the summer season also includes appearances from Four Seasons' tribute Walk Like a Man on July 16, Westlife star Brian McFadden on July 25, swing band Dominic Halpern and the Honey B's on August 6, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton on September 3 and Brian Blessed on September 4.

Brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet took over the venue last year and used the Covid lockdown as an opportunity to extensively refurbish the historic building to further establish it as a real asset within the region's live event scene.

As well as an extensive live events programme, The Bowdon Rooms is a popular wedding venue and hosts a range of clubs, societies and community classes including pilates, yoga, acting, dance, singing, and a choir for people with dementia.

All events conform to strict Covid-safe rules which are outlined on the website.

Anthony Prophet said: "Millions of people tuned in regularly to 'Allo 'Allo to enjoy the exploits of Rene, Edith, Helga, Lt Gruber, Herr Flick and Officer Crabtree, and the show left us with a brilliant legacy of instantly recognisable catchphrases.

"It's a real coup to have these original cast members at The Bowdon Rooms - the first time they have appeared together on stage in the North West - and to hear their memories of working on what remains a much-loved British sitcom.

"It's going to be an unmissable evening of memories, laughter and fabulous French food."

For the latest news and updates visit www.thebowdonrooms.co.uk.