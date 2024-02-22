Orange Tree Theatre Will Host ROB BRYDON IN CONVERSATION as Part of Under The Orange Tree Fundraising Series

Orange Tree Theatre has announced that Rob Brydon will take to the OT stage in a one-off interview for the theatre's Under the Orange Tree fundraising series on Sunday 28 April.

Multi award-winning actor, comedian, writer and presenter Rob Brydon (Barbie, Would I Lie to You?, Gavin and Stacy) will take to Orange Tree stage on Sunday 28 April for a one-off in-depth interview with Mel Giedroyc detailing his life and career.

Rob Brydon's work has spanned three decades in theatre, film, television and radio. With work ranging from fan favourite roles in cult British classics to major Hollywood blockbusters, Rob will offer a unique insight into his experience of the industry, with an exclusive opportunity for the audience to ask questions at the end.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase now from the link copied here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293677®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Forangetreetheatre.co.uk%2Fwhats-on%2Frob-brydon-under-the-orange-tree-fundraiser%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Rob will be in conversation with Mel Giedroyc, another one of the UK's most successful comedians. Mel is a TV Presenter, writer and actress, who has become a household name after co-hosting The Great British Bake Off and Light Lunch, appearing in sitcoms and panel shows, and performing on stage in productions such as Stephen Sondheim's Company alongside stars like Patti LuPone and Jonathan Bailey. We are excited to welcome her back to the OT for another insightful and exciting Under the Orange Tree fundraiser event.

With a glass of fizz on arrival included in your ticket, don't miss your chance to book this exclusive event!

Under the Orange Tree is a regular fundraising event for the OT; the generous guests give their time for free, and all the funds raised go directly towards the theatre's new work and community projects.

As an independent theatre producing all its own work and operating without Arts Council funding, we need to raise at least £500,000 each year through fundraising.

Every ticket sold to this event supports our wide-ranging programme, including our work with 10,000 young people each year.