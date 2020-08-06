Opera North Set to Undergo Expansion With the Creation of the Howard Opera Centre

The main contractor Henry Boot Construction has appointed G&H Building Services in a £3.2m contract.

Opera North in Leeds will undergo an expansion project to create the Howard Opera Centre, The Business Desk reports.

The Howard Opera Centre is named after philanthropist Dr Keith Howard, who has given a personal gift of £11.25m towards Opera North's £18m Music Works scheme.

As part of the expansion, the Opera Centre will include a new education studio, a rehearsal studio for the orchestra and chorus of Opera North, a costume and wigs workshop, offices, and a suite of music coaching rooms.

Four currently vacant shops under the Opera's chamber venue, the Howard Assembly Room, will be turned into a restaurant and bar.

G&H Building Services will install lighting using energy saving LEDs with emergency lighting in internal escape routes. In addition, CCTV, access controls, voice, data, fire and disabled toilet alarms and small power will be provided.

The center will feature a heat recovery and ventilation plant, as well as a new plant room encompassing boiler plant, cold water storage and associated distribution pipework.

"We are working closely with Opera North and the main contractor, Henry Boot Construction, to deliver a scheme featuring the best M&E services bespoke to how the facilities will be used," said senior contracts manager at G&H Building Services, Paul Cuss. "This will allow artists, audiences and staff members to enjoy the best possible conditions at all times of the year."

