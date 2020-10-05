Opera North Announces New Events in Switch ON Series

More than 14,000 tickets will be available for events in the Switch ON season, at over 40 different venues.

New events have today been added to Switch ON: Opera North's programme of indoor performance, outdoor events and digital projects taking place this Autumn and reaffirming the company's determination to make music with and for audiences across the North.

Joining the previously announced As You Are soundwalk for Leeds and La petite bohème animation will be:

Acis and Galatea (Handel) - at Leeds Playhouse, directed by Anna Pool and conducted by Anthony Kraus

Seven Deadly Sins (Brecht/ Weill) - at Leeds Playhouse, directed and choreographed by Gary Clarke with James Holmes conducting

Fidelio (Beethoven) - a touring concert opening at Leeds Town Hall and conducted by Mark Wigglesworth

Whistle Stop Opera: Cinderella - an indoor tour to smaller scale venues

Orchestra of Opera North/ Chloe Hanslip - a concert featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 3 October - on sale now

More than 14,000 tickets will be available for events in the Switch ON season, at over 40 different venues, with 79% of tickets either free, pay-as-you-feel, or priced at under £15.

Learn more at https://www.operanorth.co.uk/news/switch-on-new-events-announced/.

