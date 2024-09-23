On the Waterfront Returning in 2025; First Headliner Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first headliner has just been announced for On the Waterfront 2025, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist STING is once again shaking things up with his STING 3.0 world tour, marking his long-awaited return to the city and closing out the celebrations on Sunday 22nd June 2025. With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform their most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography.

The STING 3.0 World tour launched in Europe this summer and recently kicked off its North American leg at the Fillmore in Detroit, MI to rave reviews. Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career. The STING 3.0 Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalogue through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song ‘I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)’ ’ – mixed by 4-time Grammy Award winning mix engineer Robert Orton - released September 5th on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Liverpool’s waterfront, framed by the Three Graces and the River Mersey, On the Waterfront 2025 is the perfect setting for what will be a 4-day long weekend of live music. Line ups for Thursday, Friday and Saturday editions to be announced soon.

Tickets are expected to sell out for this unmissable event, sign up now for presale access which goes live 9am (BST) Thursday 26th September, general tickets go live 9am (BST) Friday 27th September.

Photo credit: Anthony Mooney

