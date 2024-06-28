On-Stage Seating Released For SHIFTERS at the Duke of York's Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On-stage seating has been released for Shifters, the award-winning play by Benedict Lombe, transferring from the Bush Theatre to the Duke of York’s Theatre this summer for a limited season.

Audience members across the full 9 week run from 12 August to 12 October will now be given the rare opportunity to sit up close and immerse themselves in the intensity of the story. This fierce new romance sees Heather Agyepong (School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play, Lyric Hammersmith) and Tosin Cole, currently starring in Netflix’s much anticipated blockbuster Supacell released just this week, reprise their electrifying performances as former lovers in this smash hit play.

On sale from today will be 60 seats per performance available for the first four weeks of the production at only £40. Available to book here

In addition, Tosin Cole, who previously played character Ryan Sinclair in the BBC’s Doctor Who and also Tyrone Downie in Bob Marley:One Love earlier this year, has also been unveiled as one of Screen International’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’, a renowned annual showcase which spotlights the most talented up-and-coming actors and filmmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Previews for Shifters are from Monday 12 August with tickets from £20. Fifty percent of tickets for the first four weeks are available at £40 or under.

This epic and universal love story is about the enduring power of memory and young love. Meet Dre and Des, they are young, gifted, Black. He stayed. She left. Years later they come crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars. Caught in the space between memory and reality, they struggle to navigate the shifting borders that threaten to rewrite their past and reshape their future.

Shifters’ transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre, St Martin’s Lane, London marks a ground-breaking moment for Benedict Lombe who follows in the footsteps of Natasha Gordon (Nine Night) and Yasmin Joseph (J’Ouvert) as the third Black British female playwright to have her play staged in the history of the West End.

Set and Costume Design by Alex Berry, Lighting Design by Neil Austin, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Composition by Xana, Movement and Intimacy Direction by Shelley Maxwell, Production Dramaturg is Deirdre O’Halloran, Voice Coach is Joel Trill and Casting by Heather Basten CDG.

