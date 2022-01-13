Omid Djalili's UK Tour Is Heading To Swindon in February
The tour has also been extended through 2022.
Award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian, OMID DJALILI will be taking to the road with his rescheduled UK tour. The Good Times Tour will now begin in July 2021. The tour has also been extended through 2022.
And it could not come soon enough for Omid - after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.
Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid's performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid's stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.
With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.
A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
Omid's drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.
For tickets visit http://www.omidnoagenda.com/
Tour Dates
02-Jul-21 MAIDENHEAD NORDEN FARM
03-Jul-21 MAIDENHEAD NORDEN FARM
10-Jul-21 BISHOP STORTFORD SOUTH MILL ARTS
14-Jul-21 REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE
09-Sep-21 WORTHING PAVILION
13-Sep-21 MILTON KEYNES THE STABLES
14-Sep-21 MILTON KEYNES THE STABLES
22-Sep-21 TELFORD OAKENGATE THEATRE
25-Sep-21 POTTERS BAR WILLIOTS CENTRE
28-Sep-21 ANDOVER THE LIGHTS
29-Sep-21 BRACKNELL SOUTH HILL PARK ARTS CENTRE
30-Sep-21 EPSOM PLAYHOUSE
01-Oct-21 SPALDING SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE
02-Oct-21 MAIDSTONE HAZLITT THEATRE
03-Oct-21 LINCOLN THEATRE ROYAL
05-Oct-21 BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL
07-Oct-21 LEEDS TOWN HALL
08-Oct-21 HAYES BECK THEATRE
12-Oct-21 LYTHAM ST ANNES LOWTHER PAVILION
13-Oct-21 WOKING NEW VICTORIA THEATRE
14-Oct-21 WELLINGBOROUGH CASTLE THEATRE
15-Oct-21 WIMBORNE TIVOLI THEATRE
19-Oct-21 AYLESBURY WATERSIDE THEATRE
21-Oct-21 RADLETT CENTRE
22-Oct-21 WORCESTER HUNTINGDON HALL
23-Oct-21 LONDON CADOGAN HALL
25-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL
26-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL
27-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL
28-Oct-21 CAMBERLEY THEATRE
29-Oct-21 WESTON-SUPER MARE PLAYHOUSE
30-Oct-21 HEREFORD COURTYARD
03-Nov-21 MILLOM THE BEGGAR'S THEATRE
04-Nov-21 LANCASTER GRAND THEATRE
05-Nov-21 CHESTER STORYHOUSE
06-Nov-21 CREWE LYCEUM
09-Nov-21 LOUGHBOROUGH TOWN HALL
10-Nov-21 YORK GRAND THEATRE
13-Nov-21 DORKING HALLS
17-Nov-21 CRAWLEY THE HAWTH
18-Nov-21 GUILDFORD G LIVE
19-Nov-21 CROYDON FAIRFIELD HALLS
20-Nov-21 CHATHAM THEATRE
22-Noc-21 CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE
26-Nov-21 PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL
27-Nov-21 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILLION
02-Dec-21 TEWKESBURY THE ROSES THEATRE
03-Dec-21 BATH FORUM
08-Dec-21 QATAR HOTEL KEMPINSKI MARSA MALAZ
17-Dec-21 FARNHAM MALTINGS
18-Dec-21 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO
14-Jan-22 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE
20-Jan-22 IPSWICH THE REGENT
22-Jan-22 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN
26-Jan-22 SOUTHPORT ATKINSON ARTS CENTRE
28-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA
29-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA
02-Feb-22 BRADFORD ST GEORGES HALL
03-Feb-22 FINCHLEY ARTS DEPOT
04-Feb-22 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILLION THEATRE
05-Feb-22 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE
06-Feb-22 INVERNESS EDEN COURT
07-Feb-22 PERTH CONCERT HALL
08-Feb-22 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL
09-Feb-22 NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE
10-Feb-22 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE
11-Feb-22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
12-Feb-22 CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL
13-Feb-22 BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE
16-Feb-22 BARROW IN FURNESS THE FORUM
17-Feb-22 COVENTRY WARWICK ARTS CENTRE
18-Feb-22 CHELMSFORD CIVIC THEATRE
19-Feb-22 WARRINGTON PARR HALL
24-Feb-22 YEOVIL WESTLANDS
03-Mar-22 REDHILL HARLEQUIN THEATRE
04-Mar-22 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL
05-Mar-22 NOTTINGHAM PLAYHOUSE
11-Mar-22 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE
12-Mar-22 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE
15-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
16-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
18-Mar-22 BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL
19-Mar-22 BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION