Omid Djalili's UK Tour Is Heading To Swindon in February

Award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian, OMID DJALILI will be taking to the road with his rescheduled UK tour. The Good Times Tour will now begin in July 2021. The tour has also been extended through 2022.

And it could not come soon enough for Omid - after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid's performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid's stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Omid's drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.

For tickets visit http://www.omidnoagenda.com/

Tour Dates

02-Jul-21 MAIDENHEAD NORDEN FARM

03-Jul-21 MAIDENHEAD NORDEN FARM

10-Jul-21 BISHOP STORTFORD SOUTH MILL ARTS

14-Jul-21 REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE

09-Sep-21 WORTHING PAVILION

13-Sep-21 MILTON KEYNES THE STABLES

14-Sep-21 MILTON KEYNES THE STABLES

22-Sep-21 TELFORD OAKENGATE THEATRE

25-Sep-21 POTTERS BAR WILLIOTS CENTRE

28-Sep-21 ANDOVER THE LIGHTS

29-Sep-21 BRACKNELL SOUTH HILL PARK ARTS CENTRE

30-Sep-21 EPSOM PLAYHOUSE

01-Oct-21 SPALDING SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE

02-Oct-21 MAIDSTONE HAZLITT THEATRE

03-Oct-21 LINCOLN THEATRE ROYAL

05-Oct-21 BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL

07-Oct-21 LEEDS TOWN HALL

08-Oct-21 HAYES BECK THEATRE

12-Oct-21 LYTHAM ST ANNES LOWTHER PAVILION

13-Oct-21 WOKING NEW VICTORIA THEATRE

14-Oct-21 WELLINGBOROUGH CASTLE THEATRE

15-Oct-21 WIMBORNE TIVOLI THEATRE

19-Oct-21 AYLESBURY WATERSIDE THEATRE

21-Oct-21 RADLETT CENTRE

22-Oct-21 WORCESTER HUNTINGDON HALL

23-Oct-21 LONDON CADOGAN HALL

25-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL

26-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL

27-Oct-21 OXFORD NORTH WALL

28-Oct-21 CAMBERLEY THEATRE

29-Oct-21 WESTON-SUPER MARE PLAYHOUSE

30-Oct-21 HEREFORD COURTYARD

03-Nov-21 MILLOM THE BEGGAR'S THEATRE

04-Nov-21 LANCASTER GRAND THEATRE

05-Nov-21 CHESTER STORYHOUSE

06-Nov-21 CREWE LYCEUM

09-Nov-21 LOUGHBOROUGH TOWN HALL

10-Nov-21 YORK GRAND THEATRE

13-Nov-21 DORKING HALLS

17-Nov-21 CRAWLEY THE HAWTH

18-Nov-21 GUILDFORD G LIVE

19-Nov-21 CROYDON FAIRFIELD HALLS

20-Nov-21 CHATHAM THEATRE

22-Noc-21 CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE

26-Nov-21 PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL

27-Nov-21 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILLION

02-Dec-21 TEWKESBURY THE ROSES THEATRE

03-Dec-21 BATH FORUM

08-Dec-21 QATAR HOTEL KEMPINSKI MARSA MALAZ

17-Dec-21 FARNHAM MALTINGS

18-Dec-21 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

14-Jan-22 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE

20-Jan-22 IPSWICH THE REGENT

22-Jan-22 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN

26-Jan-22 SOUTHPORT ATKINSON ARTS CENTRE

28-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA

29-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA

02-Feb-22 BRADFORD ST GEORGES HALL

03-Feb-22 FINCHLEY ARTS DEPOT

04-Feb-22 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILLION THEATRE

05-Feb-22 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE

06-Feb-22 INVERNESS EDEN COURT

07-Feb-22 PERTH CONCERT HALL

08-Feb-22 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

09-Feb-22 NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE

10-Feb-22 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE

11-Feb-22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

12-Feb-22 CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL

13-Feb-22 BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

16-Feb-22 BARROW IN FURNESS THE FORUM

17-Feb-22 COVENTRY WARWICK ARTS CENTRE

18-Feb-22 CHELMSFORD CIVIC THEATRE

19-Feb-22 WARRINGTON PARR HALL

24-Feb-22 YEOVIL WESTLANDS

03-Mar-22 REDHILL HARLEQUIN THEATRE

04-Mar-22 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL

05-Mar-22 NOTTINGHAM PLAYHOUSE

11-Mar-22 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE

12-Mar-22 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE

15-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX

16-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX

18-Mar-22 BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL

19-Mar-22 BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION