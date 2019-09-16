ONCE UPON A TIME Announces UK Tour

Since exploding onto the scene in 2000, Gonzo Moose has become renowned for its accessible brand of stage comedy which combines improvisation, music, physical theatre and clowning. Now, they're taking their latest show, Once Upon A Time, on a UK tour.

Having previously thrilled audiences with hit shows The Thing That Came From Over There and What The Dickens, Gonzo Moose are back with a comedy fairy tale adventure bursting with physical comedy, absurd jokes and magical illusion with a healthy dose of silliness and mayhem; this show is a fast-packed rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome peril.

In Once Upon A Time... Brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are set to publish the final volume of what will become the greatest ever collection of fairy tales.

But on the eve of their greatest triumph, a shadowy figure from their past lets it be known he intends to collect an old debt. And if they are unable to settle what they own, their very lives are in danger.

Now their sister Lotte must travel deep into the Fairy Tale Kingdom and confront a great evil in order to save her beloved older brothers.

Is there a heroine in grave danger??? Yes. Obviously

From what??? Well ... lots of things. It's a complex play

Will she make it back alive??? They can't tell you. Well they can, but it's a total plot spoiler.

Join three daring actors (Matt Joplin, Mark Dawson and Sally Hodgkiss) as they switch wildly between myriad roles, all packed into 90 minutes, creating a frenetic performance full of shocks, spine tingling stillness, and blood curdling terror as they take audiences on a journey to discover the malevolence which lurks within the woods. With comedy and thrills galore, audiences can expect visual delights, a supremely silly script, giant puppetry, and live music.

The show kicked off their twenty-seven venue tour at The Rondo in Bath and will be visiting towns and cities across the UK until the 23rd November. For a full list of venues and ticket links, visit: https://www.gonzomoose.co.uk/c





